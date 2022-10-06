6:30 p.m.

n Frederick (5-0) at Walkersville (2-3): A slow start last week at Catoctin created the first deficit of the season for Frederick High. The Cadets eventually found their form and were able to overcome it with relative ease on their way to a 49-6 victory. And it could be a beneficial experience for them going forward when they face better teams later in the season, knowing they can rally when they aren’t playing their best. They are back on the road this week against Walkersville, which has posted back-to-back blowout wins over Thomas Johnson and Tuscarora. Frederick thumped Walkersville 49-28 last season, a result that sort of announced the Cadets’ arrival as a team to be reckoned with on their way to the Class 3A state semifinals. Now, the shoe is on the other foot, and the Lions are the ones hoping to produce the eye-opening result this season.

— Greg Swatek

