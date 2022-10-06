n Frederick (5-0) at Walkersville (2-3): A slow start last week at Catoctin created the first deficit of the season for Frederick High. The Cadets eventually found their form and were able to overcome it with relative ease on their way to a 49-6 victory. And it could be a beneficial experience for them going forward when they face better teams later in the season, knowing they can rally when they aren’t playing their best. They are back on the road this week against Walkersville, which has posted back-to-back blowout wins over Thomas Johnson and Tuscarora. Frederick thumped Walkersville 49-28 last season, a result that sort of announced the Cadets’ arrival as a team to be reckoned with on their way to the Class 3A state semifinals. Now, the shoe is on the other foot, and the Lions are the ones hoping to produce the eye-opening result this season.
n Middletown (3-2) at Urbana (5-0): The Hawks are off to their best start since 2013 when they won their first six games. Even more impressively, they have outscored the opposition 200-3 so far. The players say they discuss their defensive prowess in small circles, but they try not to make too big of a deal about it because they understand the likelihood of surrendering points to some teams. Middletown will be the first Frederick County team Urbana has faced all season. The Knights are riding the high of last week’s 7-0 home win over Linganore when their defense held the Lancers to fewer than 100 yards of total offense. Middletown also has a running back in Carson Smith who should provide a nice test for that Urbana defense. Smith rushed for 286 yards on 42 attempts in the win over Linganore.
n Tuscarora (0-5) at Linganore (2-3): Over the last six quarters, the Lancers have barely produced any offense, and their trademark running game has been totally stymied. They didn’t produce one first down in the second half of a 28-14 loss at Oakdale on Sept. 23, then, last week, they were held to under 100 total yards in a 7-0 loss at Middletown. It’s a stunning turn of events for a team that has played in each of the last four Class 3A state finals. Linganore will hope to get back on track this week against winless Tuscarora, which is coming off a 42-0 home loss to Walkersville.
n Oakdale (4-1) at Gwynn Park (3-2): The Bears are looking to bounce back after getting run off their home field by Fort Hill last week in a 49-21 loss. The Sentinels gouged the Oakdale defense for 487 rushing yards and six touchdowns, including 314 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. The first half has been a major sticking point for Oakdale over the last two weeks. The Bears trailed Linganore 14-0 at halftime two weeks ago, then faced a 28-0 deficit at the break last week. They are hoping for a much better start at Gwynn Park, which had strung together a pair of blowout wins before getting shut out at Wise last week, 43-0.
n Brunswick (4-1) at Liberty (4-1): The Railroaders put their four-game winning streak to the test this week against a talented Liberty team. The Lions’ only blemish so far is a one-point road loss to Boys’ Latin on Sept. 9. They beat Walkersville 34-14 in the season opener and also have blowout wins over Manchester Valley, Winters Mill and Francis Scott Key. Meanwhile, Brunswick has scored 40 or more points in three of its last four games. Last week, the Railroaders earned a 44-0 homecoming win over Clear Spring. Last season, Brunswick earned a 29-27 home win over Liberty.
n Poolesville (5-0) at Catoctin (2-3): The last three weeks have been confidence builders for the Cougars. They posted back-to-back wins over Thomas Johnson and South Hagerstown and then had a small lead in the second quarter last week against unbeaten Frederick. They are hoping to take another big step in the right direction this week with a home game against unbeaten Poolesville. The Falcons earned a 34-14 home win over Catoctin last season before losing to Walkersville in the first round of the playoffs. Poolesville is coming off a 38-14 win at Magruder. The Falcons opened the season with an overtime win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase, and they also earned a one-point win over Rockville on Sept. 23.
n Thomas Johnson (0-5) at South Hagerstown (1-4): The Patriots will take aim again at their first win of the season against another struggling team. TJ is coming off a 23-7 home loss to South Carroll last Thursday. Meanwhile, South Hagerstown fell to Jefferson (West Virginia) last week, 48-6.
n MSD (5-1) at Valley Forge Military Academy (1-2): The Orioles have two of the leading rushers in the county in Ethan Guettler and Zion Ortiz. Both found the end zone last week in a 36-8 home win over Delaware County Christian, which marked the fourth straight win for MSD. This week, the Orioles will travel to Eastern Pennsylvania to take on Valley Forge Military Academy, which is coming off a 22-14 road win last week against Randolph-Macon Academy (Virginia).
n St. John’s Catholic Prep by forfeit over Trinity Christian: The Vikings improved to 4-2 on the season with the forfeit victory, according to coach Nate Marr. This game was scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Christian. The Vikings were coming off a 41-6 home loss to Severn last Friday in their MIAA C Conference opener. They are scheduled to play their next conference game at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Annapolis Area Christian School.
