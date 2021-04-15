6:30 p.m.
n Walkersville (4-1) vs. Middletown (4-1): The de facto championship game for this shortened Frederick County football season will be played on a neutral field at Urbana High School. It was set up after Walkersville and Middletown prevailed in a three-team tiebreaker with Linganore because the Lions and the Knights allowed fewer points in games against common opponents. It falls a week after Middletown handed visiting Walkersville its only defeat thus far, 21-7, to set up the tiebreaker in the first place. The Lions managed their only touchdown of the game on a blocked punt at the end of the first quarter. Like most teams this season, they couldn’t find their way past the Middletown defense. Outside of their lone loss to Linganore, the only touchdowns the Knights have surrendered occurred on an interception return, a kickoff return and the blocked punt. They have only surrendered 48 points, compared to 42 for the Lions. Middletown has won the last five in this rivalry. Can Walkersville generate enough offense this week to end that streak?
n Urbana (2-3) at Linganore (4-1): This will be a rematch of last week’s game at Urbana, which Linganore won 21-18 after Trevor Arnette intercepted a pass in the final minute to thwart a potential game-winning drive by the Hawks. It marked the ninth straight win for the Lancers in the I-70 rivalry. Two of their three touchdowns were scored on long touchdown passes by quarterback Timmy Conner. Senior receiver Zack Keisling caught a 79-yard touchdown pass and scored on a 14-yard run. On the other hand, Urbana quarterback Kyle Howes will play his final high school game after starting for four years at the position for the Hawks. In last week’s game, Howes tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Eric Kolar and caught an 11-yard scoring pass from Kolar on a halfback option.
n Brunswick (3-1) at Frederick (2-1): This game was originally scheduled to take place on March 19, but it was called off as the Cadets wrestled with coronavirus issues. Both teams are playing well. Frederick is coming off a blowout win over city rival Thomas Johnson, while Brunswick rolled to a 28-7 victory over Tuscarora in their first meeting with the Titans. Since a 37-0 loss to Middletown to open the season on March 12, the Railroaders have outscored the opposition 108-27 in victories over Catoctin, Thomas Johnson and Tuscarora.
n Thomas Johnson (1-4) at Oakdale (1-3): These teams are looking to end their seasons on an upbeat note. TJ has not beaten the Bears since a 24-22 victory in 2012. Last week, the Patriots fell to Frederick 35-7, marking their fourth straight loss since a season-opening win over Tuscarora. Meanwhile, Oakdale broke through for its first win of the season with a 42-0 victory over Catoctin. Garrett Witt, Andrew Hodges and Joe Pippen each scored two touchdowns apiece for the Bears.
