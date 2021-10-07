6:30 p.m.
Walkersville (4-1) at Frederick (4-1): The Cadets, off to their best start since 2012, are looking for their first win over Walkersville since a 19-6 road win in 2007. Both of these teams have not played scheduled games against Tuscarora in recent weeks due to an abundance of caution on the Titans’ part. Frederick had its Sept. 24 game called off against Tuscarora, while Walkersville had its game with the Titans scrapped last week. The Lions’ last game on the field was a 35-7 win over Thomas Johnson on Sept. 24. Frederick, on the other hand, earned its first shutout since 2008 last week with a 56-0 win over Catoctin.
Urbana (2-3) at Middletown (3-2): Urbana will be looking for its second win over Middletown in three seasons. The Hawks got back on track with a 42-12 victory at Gaithersburg last week, snapping a three-game losing streak. Middletown, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after a 24-13 loss at Linganore last week. Surrendering big kickoff returns ultimately doomed the Knights in what otherwise was a close game.
Linganore (5-0) at Tuscarora (0-5): The Lancers have won games with all three phases of their team this season. Last week, it was the special teams that propelled the Lancers to a 24-13 home win over Middletown. Senior Zane Bailey produced three big kickoff returns that accounted for or set up all three of the Lancers’ touchdowns. Linganore also converted a 34-yard field goal and blocked a Middletown extra point to cap the outstanding special-teams effort. Sophomore running back Ethan Arneson, meanwhile, continues to lead Frederick County in rushing with 921 yards and six touchdowns on 118 carries. Tuscarora will be playing its first game since Sept. 17. The Titans have not played games against Frederick and Walkersville the last two weeks out of an abundance of caution, according to athletic director Howie Putterman.
Gwynn Park (2-1) at Oakdale (2-3): The Bears face their last non-county opponent in the regular season. They are coming off a stinging 42-7 loss to perennial Class 1A juggernaut Fort Hill last Saturday in Cumberland. Evan Austin’s short touchdown run in the third quarter accounted for the Bears’ only points in the game. Gwynn Park also suffered a blowout loss to a state power last week. The Yellow Jackets suffered a 39-0 loss to Henry A. Wise.
Catoctin (0-5) at Poolesville (3-2): The Cougars are looking to avoid dropping to 0-6 for the first time since their third season of existence in 1972. Last week, they suffered a 56-0 loss at Frederick High. Poolesville, on the other hand, is coming off a 25-0 victory over Magruder.
7 p.m.
Liberty (2-3) at Brunswick (4-1): Coming off a 49-6 road win over Clear Spring last week, the Railroaders look to extend their best start in a full season since 2010. Freshman quarterback Ethan Houck accounted for four touchdowns in the win over Clear Spring, marking the fourth win in a row for Brunswick. Houck passed for three and ran for one. Liberty, meanwhile, is coming off a 56-21 road win over Winters Mill last week. The Lions have not played Brunswick since 2008, when they earned a 13-0 victory. The Railroaders pulled out a 14-13 win over Liberty a year earlier.
South Hagerstown (2-3) vs. Thomas Johnson (1-4) at Urbana High School: This game is being played at a neutral site while TJ gets its turf field installed. The Patriots are looking to get back on track after suffering back-to-back losses to Walkersville and South Carroll. South Hagerstown, on the other hand, was blown out by Jefferson (West Virginia), 70-0, last week. This will be the first meeting between these teams since 2014. TJ has not beaten the Rebels since a 48-14 victory in 2013.
MSD (5-0) at Virginia Spartans (2-3): The Orioles did not play last week against James Buchanan High School because of a COVID-19 issue with the Rockets. Instead, MSD accepted a forfeit victory. Its last game on the field was a 48-6 victory over George School (Pennsylvania) on Sept. 24. The Orioles will take on a Virginia Spartans team this week in Roanoke. The Spartans were shut out last week by Hickory (North Carolina), 40-0.
4 p.m.
SJCP (2-3) at St. Paul’s (2-2): The Vikings earned a forfeit victory over Paul Public Charter School due to a COVID-19 issue with the Pirates. It marked the second consecutive victory for St. John’s, which earned a 48-8 victory over Maryland Revolution the previous week. St. Paul’s is looking to get back in the win column after suffering a 36-0 loss to Loyola last week. The week before, St. Paul’s earned a 41-0 shutout over St. John’s MIAA C Conference rival Annapolis Area Christian.
