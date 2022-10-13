n Urbana (6-0) at Oakdale (5-1): Arguably the most intriguing matchup on a good schedule of games pits finally tested Urbana at rebounding Oakdale. The Hawks’ defense finally surrendered some points to star running back Carson Smith and Middletown last week before making the game-saving stop on fourth down on its own 10-yard line to pull out a 24-19 victory over the Knights. The Urbana coaches and players feel they will benefit from passing a tough test. Meanwhile, Oakdale bounced back from a lopsided home loss to Fort Hill and rolled to a 38-13 road win over Gwynn Park last week. Both of these teams have talented quarterbacks who operate high-powered offenses. The key might be which team plays better defense. Oakdale has won six of the last seven meetings with Urbana, including a a 39-14 road win last season.
n Linganore (3-3) at Frederick (6-0): The Cadets have a chance to take a big step forward in this game. They have not beaten Linganore since 2012. They were wiped off the field by them during the spring season in 2021 (61-14) and then lost to them twice on the road last season, including once in the Class 3A state semifinals. A win over the Lancers would symbolize how far the program has come in its quest to raise its first state championship later this season. Meanwhile, Linganore got its offense going again last week in a 63-0 home win over Tuscarora after struggling mightily to move the ball at all over the six previous quarters. The Lancers are hoping to generate some momentum heading into the playoffs and maintain their grip as the dominant 3A team in Frederick County.
n Brunswick (5-1) at Middletown (3-3): Brunswick is looking for its first win over Middletown since 2003. The Railroaders stretched their winning streak to five last week with an impressive 21-17 victory last week at Liberty. The win over the 4-2 Lions was sealed with a tremendous goal-line stand, as Brunswick stopped Liberty after it had a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line late in the game. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Houck accounted for a pair of touchdowns for Brunswick, including one on a 45-yard run. The Railroaders will face the difficult task of trying to stop Middletown running back Carson Smith this week. Smith surpassed 200 yards rushing once again last week and scored a pair of touchdowns in a 24-19 loss at Urbana. The Knights were the first team to put up more than three points against the Hawks this season, and they kept the explosive Urbana offense in check for the most part. However, Middletown was ultimately doomed by a missed two-point conversion attempt, which prevented them from trying a game-tying field goal near the end of the game, and a failed fourth-down play in the final minute.
n Catoctin (2-4) at Walkersville (2-4): Walkersville has not lost to Catoctin since 2013. The Lions were the only team to beat the Cougars during their state-championship season in 2019, 34-31 in overtime. Both teams are looking to get back on the winning track. After winning two in a row, Catoctin has dropped back-to-back games at home to unbeaten Frederick and unbeaten Poolesville. Meanwhile, after winning back-to-back games, Walkersville fell to Frederick 21-0 last week.
n Thomas Johnson (0-6) at Tuscarora (0-6): One team will stake claim to its first win of the season, while the other will be bitterly disappointed at a missed opportunity. Tuscarora has dominated this matchup over the last decade, with the Titans’ only loss to TJ since 2012 coming by one point (14-13) in overtime during the spring season in 2021. Last year, Tuscarora earned its only win of the season over TJ, 27-21 on the road. The Titans are coming off a blowout loss at Linganore last week, while TJ fell at South Hagerstown, 31-19.
n St. John’s Catholic Prep (4-2) at Annapolis Area Christian (0-6): This will be the first game the Vikings have played since Sept. 30 after last week’s forfeit win over Trinity Christian (West Virginia). It will also mark their second MIAA C Conference game they have played this season, ahead of next week’s rematch with conference rival Severn, which beat them earlier in the season. Annapolis Christian has really struggled this season. The winless Eagles have been outscored 233-77 so far, with 40 of their points coming in last week’s 16-point loss at Severn.
n Randolph-Macon Academy (0-3) at MSD (6-1): The Orioles will host the winless Yellowjackets from Northern Virginia in their annual homecoming game. MSD will be looking for its sixth straight win and has outscored the opposition 306-67 so far. Last week in a 42-0 victory at Valley Forge Military Academy in Pennsylvania, Zion Ortiz led the way offensively for the Orioles with three touchdowns. He rushed for 161 yards and two scores on eight attempts and completed 6 of 8 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Ortiz produced an interception.
