6:30 p.m.

n Urbana (6-0) at Oakdale (5-1): Arguably the most intriguing matchup on a good schedule of games pits finally tested Urbana at rebounding Oakdale. The Hawks’ defense finally surrendered some points to star running back Carson Smith and Middletown last week before making the game-saving stop on fourth down on its own 10-yard line to pull out a 24-19 victory over the Knights. The Urbana coaches and players feel they will benefit from passing a tough test. Meanwhile, Oakdale bounced back from a lopsided home loss to Fort Hill and rolled to a 38-13 road win over Gwynn Park last week. Both of these teams have talented quarterbacks who operate high-powered offenses. The key might be which team plays better defense. Oakdale has won six of the last seven meetings with Urbana, including a a 39-14 road win last season.

— Greg Swatek

