6:30 p.m.
n Frederick (5-1) at Linganore (6-0): It’s been more than a decade since the Cadets played a game of this magnitude, with the chance to stake their claim as the county’s best team and knock Linganore from the ranks of the unbeaten. It’s been a rivalry that has been dominated by the Lancers in recent years. Frederick’s last win was a 41-35 shootout in 2012. The Cadets were a high-scoring team that season and are again this season, having scored at least 33 points in every game so far and surpassing the 50-point mark in two of their last three. Last week, sophomore running back Taejon Anderson led the way with 207 rushing yards and five touchdowns, as Frederick beat Walkersville for the first time since 2008 by a 49-28 score. Linganore, meanwhile, kept cruising along with a 49-6 victory at Tuscarora. Zane Bailey returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to spark the Lancers. It was his second kickoff return for a touchdown in as many weeks.
n Oakdale (3-3) at Urbana (2-4): Oakdale had won five in a row against Urbana until the Hawks surprised the Bears with a 23-21 win during the spring season. The Bears have been navigating the toughest schedule in Frederick County this season. Last week, they rebounded from from 42-7 loss at Class 1A powerhouse Fort Hill and whipped visiting Gwynn Park 47-0. The Oakdale defense came through in a big way, surrendering just 130 total yards for the team’s first shutout of the season. Urbana, on the other hand, tried to pull off a late rally against visiting Middletown last week before falling 42-27.
n Walkersville (4-2) at Catoctin (0-6): The Lions are looking to bounce back after getting run over by Frederick sophomore Taejon Anderson and the Cadets last week in a 49-28 road loss. Catoctin, meanwhile, is looking for its first win over Walkersville since 2013 and to stave off its first winless season since 1972.
n Tuscarora (0-6) vs. Thomas Johnson (1-5): The Patriots are looking for their second consecutive victory over Tuscarora after pulling out a 14-13 overtime win to start the spring season. TJ has lost its last three this season, including a 45-21 loss at South Hagerstown last week, since beating Catoctin 27-20 on Sept. 17. Tuscarora, meanwhile, is coming off a 49-6 home loss to Linganore last week.
7 p.m.
n Middletown (4-2) at Brunswick (5-1): Off to their best start since 2010, the Railroaders are looking for their first win over Middletown since their 31-28 victory in 2003. When they met during the spring season earlier this year, Middletown rolled to a 37-0 victory. Ever since, Brunswick has won nine of 10 with all but two of the victories coming by at least 21 points. Last week, the Railroaders were pushed by visiting Liberty before pulling out a 29-27 win. Middletown, on the other hand, got back on a winning track last week with a 42-27 victory at Urbana. The Knights had lost to Linganore on the road the week before. Carson Smith, the leading rusher in Frederick County, scored three touchdowns for the Knights in the win over Urbana.
1 p.m. Saturday
n SJCP (2-4) at Annapolis Area Christian (0-5): The Vikings are looking to bounce back from a 35-6 loss to St. Paul’s last week and earn a second consecutive victory over their longtime MIAA C Conference rival. When the teams met during an abbreviated season last November, St. John’s pulled out a 22-21 victory.
Cancelled
n Silver Oak Academy (1-0) at MSD (5-1): This game will not be played due to COVID-19 issues with Silver Oak Academy, according to Orioles athletic director Andy Bonheyo. MSD, which was coming off a 21-14 road loss to the Virginia Spartans in Roanoke last week, is scheduled to play at Randolph-Macon Academy at 4 p.m. next Friday.
