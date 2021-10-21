6:30 p.m.
• Brunswick (5-2) at Walkersville (5-2): The Lions and Railroaders will play for the first time since Walkersville’s unbeaten state-championship season in 2016. Brunswick has not beaten the Lions since a 37-22 road game in 2010 on its way to an 11-2 season and a trip to the state semifinals. Last week, the Railroaders saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with a 49-12 home loss to Middletown. Brunswick is currently the No. 2 seed in the Class 1A North playoff standings with 37 accumulated points and in line to host a game in the first round. Walkersville, on the other hand, is presently fourth in the 2A West race with 39 points. The Lions bounced back from a decisive road loss to Frederick two weeks ago with a 42-33 victory at Catoctin last week.
• Thomas Johnson (1-6) at Linganore (7-0): Last week, the Linganore defense shined in a 28-14 home win over Frederick. The Lancers bottled up a Frederick offense that had been averaging 41 points per game. They produced four sacks, an interception and two pivotal stops on fourth down to remain the county’s only unbeaten team. This week, they will take on TJ for the first time since 2018. Linganore has won the last six meetings between the teams, dating back to 2013. TJ, meanwhile, is trying to snap a four-game losing streak overall. Last week, the Patriots fell to Tuscarora in overtime, 27-21.
• Catoctin (0-7) at Middletown (5-2): This will be the first meeting between the Cougars and the Knights since 2016. Middletown has not lost to Catoctin since dropping a 35-28 decision on the road to the Cougars’ state-championship team in 2009. The Knights are looking to secure one of the top seeds when the Class 2A West playoffs begin in two weeks. They have posted impressive wins over Urbana and Brunswick in each of the last two weeks. Catoctin, meanwhile, scored a season-high 33 points in a home loss to Walkersville last week. The Cougars are trying to stave off their first winless season since 1972.
• Urbana (2-5) at Tuscarora (1-6): Andrew Cramer not only produced a pivotal turnover in overtime last week, he scored the winning touchdown on a 6-yard run, sending Tuscarora to its first win of the season last week, 27-21 over Thomas Johnson. The Titans rallied from a 14-0 deficit in the first half. This week, they will seek to put together their first winning streak since September of 2019. Urbana, on the other hand, is looking to snap a two-game losing streak of its own and bounce back after a 39-14 home loss to Oakdale last week.
• Severn (0-6) at SJCP (2-5): The Vikings are trying to snap a two-game losing streak with a homecoming victory at McCurdy Field against winless MIAA C Conference rival Severn School. Last week, St. John’s dropped a 25-14 decision on the road to longtime conference rival Annapolis Area Christian.
7 p.m. Saturday
• Central Maryland Christian at MSD (6-1): Through no fault of their own, the Orioles have had trouble staying on the field this season. They’ve dealt with four cancellations due to COVID-19 issues with the opposing team, including last week’s home game with Silver Oak Academy that turned into another forfeit victory. The Orioles have not played since falling to the Virginia Spartans on Oct. 8 in Roanoke. They will aim to get back in the win column this week with their homecoming game against the Central Maryland Christian Crusaders.
— Greg Swatek
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
