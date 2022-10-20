6:30 p.m.

n Frederick (7-0) at Oakdale (6-1): Frederick’s defense has very subtly become one of the dominant story lines of the season, as it has emerged from the shadow of the Cadets’ dynamic offense. Frederick has not allowed a point so far in the month of October, a span of 10 quarters, and has only surrendered 26 all season. The Cadets have only allowed more than six points in a game only once this season. They will surely be tested against an Oakdale team that has averaged better than 31 points through seven games. Last week, the Bears hung on for a 28-26 home win over previously unbeaten Urbana. Oakdale had a lengthy winning streak against Frederick until last season when the Cadets earned a 35-21 home win over the Bears. This game figures to be much more low scoring with a pair of respectable defenses on the field. The winner will be one of the major favorites to claim the Class 3A West regional title in the playoffs.

Greg Swatek

