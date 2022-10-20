n Frederick (7-0) at Oakdale (6-1): Frederick’s defense has very subtly become one of the dominant story lines of the season, as it has emerged from the shadow of the Cadets’ dynamic offense. Frederick has not allowed a point so far in the month of October, a span of 10 quarters, and has only surrendered 26 all season. The Cadets have only allowed more than six points in a game only once this season. They will surely be tested against an Oakdale team that has averaged better than 31 points through seven games. Last week, the Bears hung on for a 28-26 home win over previously unbeaten Urbana. Oakdale had a lengthy winning streak against Frederick until last season when the Cadets earned a 35-21 home win over the Bears. This game figures to be much more low scoring with a pair of respectable defenses on the field. The winner will be one of the major favorites to claim the Class 3A West regional title in the playoffs.
n Linganore (3-4) at Thomas Johnson (1-6): Ben Pearch sealed the Patriots’ first win of the season last week with a last-minute interception in a 17-14 win over Tuscarora. It avenged an overtime loss to the the Titans the previous season. This week, TJ hopes to build upon its momentum against Linganore. The Patriots have not beaten the Lancers since 2012. Meanwhile, Linganore is looking to shake off last week’s 17-0 road loss to Frederick and round back into form heading into the Class 3A West playoffs.
n Middletown (4-3) at Catoctin (2-5): Middletown found its passing game for the first time this season last week, as senior quarterback Cam Baker threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, more than doubling his passing yardage for the season in a 35-10 homecoming win over Brunswick. If the Knights can sustain this passing dynamic going forward, it will make them a very difficult team to beat in the playoffs, as defenses will still have to contend with senior running back Carson Smith, who once again surpassed 200 yards in the win over Brunswick. On the other hand, Catoctin is looking to snap a three-game losing streak. They were shut out 37-0 last week at Walkersville. They have not beaten Middletown since their state championship season in 2009.
n Walkersville (3-4) at Brunswick (5-2): The Railroaders saw their five-game winning streak end with last week’s 35-10 loss at Middletown, a team they have not beaten since 2003. This week, Brunswick will look for its first win over Walkersville since 2010 on its way to state semifinals that season. These teams renewed their rivalry last season for the first time since 2016, and Walkersville earned a 28-13 home win last October. The Lions are looking to claw back to .500 and earn back-to-back wins for just the second time this season. A win over Brunswick would mark their fourth victory in five games, as they look to build momentum heading into the Class 2A West playoffs.
n MSD (7-1) at California School for the Deaf (3-4): Ethan Guettler of MSD is the second-leading rusher in Frederick County this season with 1,023 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 66 attempts. He and fellow senior Zion Ortiz are a big reason why the Orioles are averaging better than 45 points per game. This week, they make the trip across the country in search of their seventh consecutive victory. Meanwhile, California School for the Deaf has been slumping over the last month, as the Eagles have lost three in a row heading into this game.
n St. John’s Catholic Prep (4-3) at Severn School (5-2): The Vikings fell to 0-2 in the MIAA C Conference standings last week with a 13-7 road loss to previously winless Annapolis Area Christian. This week, they will have a chance to get one of those wins back in a game that will impact the final MIAA C standings. This is a rematch of a conference game that was played on Sept. 30 and won by Severn, 41-6. The Admirals are 2-0 in MIAA C play, but they are coming off a 20-18 loss at Green Street Academy in Baltimore last week.
