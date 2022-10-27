6:30 p.m.

Urbana (7-1) at Linganore (4-4): A decade has passed since Urbana last tasted victory over its chief rival. The Hawks are looking to change that and secure the top seed in the Class 4A-3A West playoffs. They bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 40-0 home win over Tuscarora last week. They could face the Titans again next week in the first round of the regional playoffs. On the other hand, Linganore is looking to head into the 3A West playoffs with a record above .500. That’s an atypical position for a team that has appeared in the last four Class 3A state championship games. The Lancers currently sit in the middle of the pack in the 3A West playoff chase. They have not lost to Urbana since they struggled to a 3-7 non-playoff season in 2012.

