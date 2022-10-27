Urbana (7-1) at Linganore (4-4): A decade has passed since Urbana last tasted victory over its chief rival. The Hawks are looking to change that and secure the top seed in the Class 4A-3A West playoffs. They bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 40-0 home win over Tuscarora last week. They could face the Titans again next week in the first round of the regional playoffs. On the other hand, Linganore is looking to head into the 3A West playoffs with a record above .500. That’s an atypical position for a team that has appeared in the last four Class 3A state championship games. The Lancers currently sit in the middle of the pack in the 3A West playoff chase. They have not lost to Urbana since they struggled to a 3-7 non-playoff season in 2012.
Walkersville (4-4) at Middletown (5-3): These teams are vying for better positioning in the Class 2A West playoffs. Middletown is presently the No. 2 seed behind Poolesville, while Walkersville No. 5 seed in the seven-team region. The Lions have clawed back to .500 with four wins in their last five games. Last week, they dominated Brunswick on the road, 35-0. But they have dropped their last five games to Middletown. The Knights hung on for a 14-13 road win over Catoctin last week, even without the county’s leading rusher, senior Carson Smith, who sat out to allow some bumps and bruises to heal. Smith is expected to play this week against Walkersville. As usual, this game could be decided by whatever defense does a better job of stopping the run.
Frederick (8-0) at Thomas Johnson (1-7): Frederick has passed every test it has faced so far with flying colors. The Cadets have faced big challenges in each of the last three weeks with games at Walkersville and Oakdale sandwiched around a home game against Linganore, a team that beat them twice last season. Frederick won those games by a combined score of 73-14. This week, the Cadets can wrap up the top seed and home-field advantage in the Class 3A West playoffs, their first unbeaten season since 1968 and earn their sixth straight win over their rival. Meanwhile, TJ is looking to head into the Class 4A-3A West playoffs with some momentum after falling to visiting Linganore 44-0 last week.
Oakdale (6-2) at Tuscarora (0-8): Oakdale is currently the No. 3 seed in the Class 3A West playoffs and hoping to pass Damascus for the No. 2 seed behind Frederick. The Bears’ junior quarterback, Evan Austin, is on the verge of surpassing the 1,000-yard mark as a passer and a thrower this season. He already has passed for more than 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. He needs 196 yards to pass 1,000 as a runner, to go along with eight touchdowns so far. Oakdale is looking to bounce back following a 35-14 home loss to Frederick last week. On the other hand, Tuscarora is looking to close the regular season on a positive note. The Titans were shut out on the road last week by Urbana.
Catoctin (2-6) at Brunswick (5-3): Heading into this rivalry game last season, Brunswick was 5-3, Catoctin was 0-8 and the Cougars sprung a 14-8 upset for what turned out to be their only win of the season. The following week, Brunswick returned the favor with a 13-0 victory in the first round of the Class 1A North playoffs. That situation could play out again this season, as the teams are currently lined up for another first-round matchup. Brunswick is presently the No. 3 seed in the 1A North standings, while Catoctin is No. 6. Both teams are seeking to regain some momentum. Brunswick has dropped two in a row since a 21-17 victory at Liberty on Oct. 7, while Catoctin has dropped four straight since a 23-10 home win over South Hagerstown on Sept. 23.
Maryland Revolution (1-3) at St. John’s Catholic Prep (4-4): The Vikings are looking to rebound after getting beaten soundly by MIAA C Conference rival Severn for the second time this season last week. This will be the first of two home games for them to close out the regular season. They will host MIAA C foe Annapolis Area Christian next week. The Maryland Revolution is a Christian school football program based out of Jarrettsville. Last week, the Revolution lost to Virginia Academy 44-0 in Ashburn.
MSD (8-1) at Perkiomen School (5-1): MSD will be looking for its eighth straight victory against an opponent that has won three in a row. Last week, the Orioles traveled to California and routed California School for the Deaf, 64-6. Zion Ortiz surpassed 100 yards rushing on just six carries for MSD. He also accounted for three of his team’s touchdowns with a pass, a run and a punt return. Meanwhile, Perkiomen School is based in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia. Last week, the Panthers earned a 46-28 victory in Front Royal, Virginia, over Randolph-Macon Academy for their third straight win and fifth in six games.
