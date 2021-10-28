6:30 p.m.
Brunswick (5-3) at Catoctin (0-8): The status of this game between two schools with natural-grass fields seems tenuous with inches of rain forecast to fall Friday. It could be pushed back to Saturday by school officials if that forecast comes to fruition. Brunswick will be one of the top four seeds in the Class 1A North region and host a first-round game next week with a victory. Catoctin could be the lowest seeded team in the region, as it tries to stave off its first winless season in football since 1972. Brunswick snapped an eight-game losing streak to Catoctin during the spring season.
Tuscarora (1-7) at Oakdale (4-4): The status of this game seems tenuous, but at least it is scheduled to be played on a turf field, which means there is a better chance it will be played as scheduled. Oakdale is trying to improve its seeding in the highly competitive Class 3A West region, while Tuscarora will be one of the lower seeds in the 4A-3A West. The Titans are looking for their first win over Oakdale since 2015.
7 p.m.
SJCP (3-5) at Mount Carmel (5-3): Junior running back Drew Hutchins led the way for the Vikings last week in a 31-6 victory over Seven School with 145 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was part of a big rushing day overall for the Vikings, who finished with 224 yards overall. This week, they will take on the first-place team in the MIAA C Conference, Mount Carmel, which is riding a two-game winning streak.
Saturday
12:30 p.m.
Linganore (8-0) at Urbana (3-5): The Lancers are looking to wrap up their first unbeaten regular season since 2015 and the top seed in the Class 3A West playoffs. Since there are seven teams in the region, they will have a first-round bye next week and then face the winner of a game between the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds on Nov. 12 in the regional semifinals. They have not lost to Urbana since 2012. Meanwhile, the Hawks are seeking to spring the upset and earn one of the top seeds and a first-round home game in the 4A-3A West playoffs.
2 p.m.
Thomas Johnson (1-7) at Frederick (6-2): The Cadets earned another impressive victory last week with a 35-21 home win over Oakdale. They forced three turnovers in the second half to earn their first victory over the Bears since 2012. Next, they hope to lock up one of the top seeds in the Class 3A West playoff draw and host a first-round game next week by beating the Patriots, whom they have beaten three straight times. TJ will be one of the bottom three seeds in the newly formed 4A-3A West region and play its first-round game on the road next week.
St. Andrew’s School (5-2) at MSD (6-1): The Orioles’ game with Central Maryland Christian last week was postponed to Monday and then cancelled due to heavy rain. They are still trying to get back on the field for the first time since Oct. 8. They will take on a Delaware school in St. Andrew’s that had been rolling along until last week’s 62-28 loss to St. Elizabeth (Delaware).
