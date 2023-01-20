THURMONT — There was a place for 5-foot-10 freshman Brooke Williams on Catoctin's varsity girls basketball team, but it took a little getting used to.
After being a point guard in youth basketball, Williams has been utilized mostly as a forward this season for the Cougars, who already had reliable point guards but were in dire need of height. And Williams has thrived in her drastically different role, grabbing rebounds and battling in the paint for points to rank as one of Catoctin's top scorers.
"But as a coach, you've got to love her being able to kick out to 3-point line and nail one or two a game," Catoctin coach Amy Entwistle said. "You see the guard in her come out every once in awhile."
Williams' inner guard resurfaced again in what turned out to be dominant fourth quarter for her and her team. The freshman's 3-pointer from the left wing with 2 minutes, 25 seconds left was the dagger in a 21-6 game-ending run that lifted the Cougars to a 53-36 win over visiting Middletown.
Williams' shot gave Catoctin a 47-34 lead against a Middletown team that only trailed 32-30 heading into the fourth quarter. That 3 and another one earlier in the quarter from reserve sophomore Kayden Glotfelty (who hit four 3s and had a game-high 18 points) helped the Cougars close out a crucial bounce-back victory after losing their two previous games against Walkersville and Williamsport last week.
"This group as a whole had never faced back-to-back losses," said Entwistle, whose team suffered just two losses last season, with the second coming in the Class 1A state championship game against Pikesville. "We are a very young team. Last week was a really big test for us. I'm just really proud of how they responded to that adversity, and they came together."
Many factors allowed the Cougars (10-3) to shake the pesky Knights, starting with Catoctin's defense, which held Middletown scoreless for the first 3 minutes, 57 seconds of the fourth quarter.
"We came out more confidently in the fourth quarter, knowing that we had the lead," Williams said. "And we stuck together as a team and didn't let the fouls mess us up."
Williams was one of many who chipped in on defense, adding to a final stat line that included 11 rebounds, six steals and three blocks. She also began heating up on the other end of the floor, scoring nine of her 13 points in the final quarter.
Aside from hitting the aforementioned 3-pointer, her second of the night, Williams got the rest of her late points in the paint. She hit a hook shot, a putback and a layup, which was set up by Taylor Smith's nice pass. Such things are a switch from what she was doing in the recent past.
"Last year I was a point guard, but this year I'm more of the center, the 5," she said. "So, being a post is definitely not my strongest suit, but I'm working on it."
Entwistle praised that kind of attitude.
"I'm proud of that whole mindset, of her coming into this season, accepting that and knowing, 'Hey, this isn't my natural position, but this is what my team needs,'" the coach said. "She's working her butt off down low, boxing out, grabbing those rebounds."
Williams has been stationed on the perimeter as a guard at times this season.
"But obviously, we're not a tall team," Entwistle said. "So anytime you get someone with her height up here, we're going to put them on the block."
Like Williams, Glotfelty is navigating her first full season as a varsity player. Granted, Glotfelty got a valuable taste of playing on that level last season, when she joined the Cougars as a JV callup in the postseason.
"She nails a huge 3 in the state championship game, in the state semifinals, she hit another 3," Entwistle said. "We were just so excited to see what she would do this year."
After coming off the bench on Friday, Glotfelty wasted little time reminding everyone of her sharpshooting ability. She hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter.
"And again, accepting her role. Sometimes she starts, sometimes she comes off the bench," Entwistle said. "But she knows she has the green light on that perimeter, she is such a phenomenal shooter, and she did a really good job taking care of the ball tonight, too."
Smith finished with 10 points and five assists. Grace Williams had nine rebounds.
Middletown had a balanced offense led by Kate Stamper, who finished with nine points. Riley Nelson had six points, five rebounds and six steals. Kathryn DeGrange had six points and four rebounds.
Stamper hit three free throws late in the second quarter to narrow Catoctin's lead to 21-16, setting the tone for a third quarter surge that saw the Knights tie the game at 30 when Alexis Parker took a nice pass from Nelson and hit a layup.
Catoctin won the JV game 46-28. Harley Fitzpatrick led the Cougars with 17 points. Bella Derr scored 11 points for the Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.