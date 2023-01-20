THURMONT — There was a place for 5-foot-10 freshman Brooke Williams on Catoctin's varsity girls basketball team, but it took a little getting used to.

After being a point guard in youth basketball, Williams has been utilized mostly as a forward this season for the Cougars, who already had reliable point guards but were in dire need of height. And Williams has thrived in her drastically different role, grabbing rebounds and battling in the paint for points to rank as one of Catoctin's top scorers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription