WILLIAMSPORT — Heading into the final 2 minutes of Wednesday’s regional championship game, Middletown’s girls basketball team trailed Williamsport by just three points.
That score likely would’ve triggered plenty of head scratching in late January, when the Knights were an up-and-down team with a 6-8 record and the Wildcats already had the look of a dominant force poised for a deep postseason run.
But over the past five weeks, Middletown developed into a dangerous team. Just ask Williamsport. The Knights handed the Wildcats their only regular-season loss in early February, when they were building a win streak that swelled to 10 heading into Wednesday’s rematch.
While the Knights gave the Wildcats another epic battle, missed Middletown shots and a 25-point game from Williamsport standout Paige Smith helped the Wildcats pull out a hard fought 59-50 win over the visiting Knights in a Class 2A West regional final.
Middletown (16-9) hung close to the Wildcats all night by getting a clutch outing from freshman Talia Jenkins, who had a team-high 20 points, playing tight defense and shooting 24-of-29 at the free-throw line.
When Middletown’s Bre Lawyer hit a 3-pointer with about 2½ minutes left, it cut Williamsport’s lead to 51-48. But Middletown didn’t hit another field goal until Lawyer — who finished with 11 points — scored in the final 30 seconds to make it 57-50.
And with Middletown forced to foul to stop the clock, the Wildcats hit 8 of 10 free throws in the final 1:04 to wrap up their second straight regional crown and put an end to Middletown’s stunning late-season run.
“That was a really good streak,” said Middletown senior Riley Nelson, who had five assists and did a solid job guarding Smith — despite battling a chest cold — before fouling out with 1:04 left. “I’m proud of us. At the beginning of the season, we weren’t doing so hot. But at the end of the season, we were cruising.”
While Williamsport briefly held a 10-point lead in the second quarter, the Wildcats didn’t hold a comfortable advantage in the second half until the game’s final seconds.
“Credit to them. They did a lot of good things against us tonight,” Wildcats coach Kevin Murphy said. “They pressured us in a lot of key moments, and we folded a couple times.
“But credit to our kids. We kept battling, battling, battling,” he said. “In a highly emotional game like that, it’s tough for someone to lose. No one deserves to lose that.”
Despite Nelson’s defensive effort, Smith usually still found a way to do damage. Early on, she was driving and dishing off nice no-look passes that led to open layups for teammates.
She swished timely jumpers and hit a series of fast-break layups. The biggest one came with 3:13 left in the fourth quarter, when she raced down the court, hit a layup while getting fouled and completed the three-point play to give the Wildcats a 51-43 lead.
When Middletown beat Williamsport last month, it had a better shooting night.
“We got good looks tonight. They just didn’t fall,” Middletown coach Kara Nelson said.
Jenkins hit a 3 and scored the bulk of her points on hard, crafty drives to the hoop.
“She’s amazing,” Kara Nelson said. “She is one of the major talents in our county right now.”
Jenkins had a three-point play to narrow Williamsport’s lead to 42-40 early in the fourth quarter, and Lawyer later hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 42.
“I thought we played hard,” Riley Nelson said. “Our goal here was to leave it all out, and I feel like that’s what we did. That’s all I can ask from my teammates.”
Kathryn DeGrange had seven rebounds for Middletown, while Jenkins and Kiley Coulby each had four.
