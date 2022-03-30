Linganore softball player Gracie Wilson proved to be a tough out on Wednesday, going 5-for-5.
But now, it was time to see if she could get some tough outs.
Wilson, a sophomore who had been playing center field all day, was sent to the pitchers circle with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Lancers were clinging to a three-run lead against host Thomas Johnson, which had the tying run at the plate and its No. 2 hitter batting.
"Very nerve-wracking. I was very scared because [starter] Camryn [MacKay] pitched such a good game, and I didn't know if I could stack up to that," Wilson said. "But I just mentally thought, 'Yes, I'm going to pitch strikes,' and I did."
Wilson struck out the first batter she faced, with senior catcher Delaney Ridgell squeezing the ball after a foul tip on the third strike, then induced a game-ending lineout to the shortstop to preserve Linganore's 11-8 win over the previously unbeaten Patriots.
Sitting in the dugout after surviving a comeback attempt by TJ (3-1), which scored two runs in the seventh, the Lancers (3-1) brought up their lone loss, a 9-8 setback to Walkersville on March 23.
"It's one we feel like we should've won and we gave away and we didn't want to do it again," Linganore coach Andrea Poffinberger said. "They made team goals at the beginning of the year, and one of them was to play every inning as if it's a 0-0 game and don't let up on pressure, and we kind of felt like we did that at Walkersville, we let up, and we didn't want to do that here."
Wilson, reprising the center fielder-to-reliever role she performed in that loss against the Lions, drew praise from Poffinberger and Ridgell for her composure against the Lancers.
"I think it was a great part on Gracie to come out of center field," Ridgell said. "And we talked about that in the circle, to be able to execute on those two batters."
This was a rematch of last year's Class 3A West regional final, which the Patriots won 9-8 in eight innings. Both teams featured lineups full of aggressive, productive hitters, and the Lancers used their lively bats to erase an early four-run deficit and stage a four-run rally in the sixth that gave them a 10-6 lead.
Linganore finished with 15 hits, continuing its early-season tear. Kaitlyn Healy delivered Linganore's first big blow of the day, a solo homer to center in the second inning.
"I think this year has been one of our best hitting years since I've been a freshman," said Ridgell, a tough out herself who went 4-for-4 with a walk. "And I think that wins us games. It's a huge difference."
With the game tied at 6, TJ starter Andrea Larson retired the first two batters she faced in the sixth. But next up for the Lancers was Wilson, who bats in the No. 2 spot, followed by Ridgell.
Wilson had singled in her first three at-bats. Two of those came on infield hits, where Wilson showcased the speed and guile that helped her take extra bases on wild pitches and miscues.
This time, Wilson singled to left. Ridgell then smacked a high, opposite-field line drive that hit the right field fence. Starting out at first base, Wilson scored her fourth run of the day with ease, and Ridgell ended up with a triple.
Seeing mostly outside pitches all day, Ridgell attacked another one that was somewhat to her liking. Being a longtime catcher, a position she's committed to play at Caldwell University (New Jersey), Ridgell has a feel for what pitchers throw on certain counts.
"I can sometimes anticipate that," she said. "But it's huge in softball not to overthink it, which is a way I think a lot of girls struggle at the plate."
Claire Thomas (two hits, two RBIs), Emily Cline (who doubled) and Kelli Durbin all followed with RBI basehits in the sixth. And in the seventh, MacKay doubled and scored on Wilson's fifth single of the day.
TJ's lineup packed just as much punch, finishing with 13 hits.
Abigail Jennings was particularly productive for the Patriots. She doubled and scored in the second, hit a two-run double to fuel a five-run rally in the third and singled and scored in the seventh.
Lauren Chung, Samiyah Abdul-Khabir and Camryn Senuta each had two hits for TJ, while Sydney Martin-Gonciarz had a two-run double.
The Patriots also got plenty of nice plays from shortstop Briyana Wright. After making stops, Wright showed an ability to quickly yet smoothly transfer the ball to her right hand and fire off strong throws.
