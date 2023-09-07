Linganore Walkersville Soccer
Buy Now

Walkersville’s Jefri Arevalo and Linganore’s Chace Ford run for the ball at Walkersville High School on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

WALKERSVILLE – It was hard for Linganore’s boys soccer team to get too excited about its season-opening 3-2 win over Walkersville on Thursday night, as all of the Lancers’ thoughts were with forward Ben Griffin.

The sophomore, who chipped in a goal and assist in the first half, was stretchered off in the 37th minute after colliding awkwardly with a Lions player following a contested ball. The trainer immediately rushed out with a leg brace, as players from both sides kneeled around him.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription