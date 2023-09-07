WALKERSVILLE – It was hard for Linganore’s boys soccer team to get too excited about its season-opening 3-2 win over Walkersville on Thursday night, as all of the Lancers’ thoughts were with forward Ben Griffin.
The sophomore, who chipped in a goal and assist in the first half, was stretchered off in the 37th minute after colliding awkwardly with a Lions player following a contested ball. The trainer immediately rushed out with a leg brace, as players from both sides kneeled around him.
Griffin was down for about 25 minutes, and he received a long ovation from the crowd as he left the Walkersville High stadium.
“After that point, it was all about Ben. Everyone was concerned for him. The game became about him,” Linganore coach Zack Yurich said.
Yurich didn’t have an update on Griffin immediately following the game, other than he was at the hospital.
As Griffin left, there were discussions among players and coaches from both teams with the referees about whether to continue the contest, call an early halftime or end the game. Eventually, all parties decided to play on.
“Me and [Yurich] talked about it, and we trust our guys. He trusted his guys to not do anything stupid, I trusted my guys to not do anything stupid, understand we all feel bad for him. It’s a terrible thing to happen,” Lions coach Zach Hommey said. “We decided to play it out, clear our heads at halftime, and play a normal second half.”
Griffin is a dynamic offensive threat who Yurich said is one of the best and most technical players he’s ever coached. That showed on the Lancers’ two first-half strikes, in which Griffin knifed through Walkersville’s defense to pot the game’s opening marker before sending a nifty cross to Brady Densock for the second.
He’s someone who lives and breathes soccer, and he was visibly frustrated as he was taken to the ambulance that he couldn’t continue.
“He wants to be out here supporting his guys, and he can’t do it,” Yurich said. “He’s someone who’s going to take that harder than most.”
The injury dampened what should’ve been a celebratory contest for Linganore, which played a strong match to secure Yurich’s first victory as its head coach.
But the coach was proud of how his young squad responded, many also playing in their first varsity match. Yurich said any questions he had about his team’s maturity were answered.
“They responded beautifully. They took that in stride,” he said. “They knew one of their guys went down, and their energy went up, and they went out there and got that win for him.”
That was no more apparent than when Densock buried a long strike in the 47th minute for an insurance goal. It helped the Lancers hold off the Lions, who received tallies from Yeiferson Mendez in the 13th minute and Mason Worley in the 80th minute.
But when the final whistle blew, all thoughts were with Griffin.
“Ben’s one of the toughest kids I know … and it just sucks to see him go down,” Densock said. “We wanted to win that game for him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.