MIDDLETOWN — Whenever the Middletown High girls lacrosse team needs a lift, Vera Winchester Dodman is often the one to provide it.
As the primary draw control player for the Knights, the momentum of games generally rests on Winchester Dodman’s stick.
If the senior midfielder wins the draw, Middletown has a very good chance of scoring a goal with its high-powered offense. If she doesn’t, then the game can veer in directions the Knights weren’t anticipating.
So, facing an early two-goal deficit and coming out of a timeout in Monday’s Class 2A West Region II championship game against Oakdale, Middletown knew exactly where to turn.
That was to Winchester Dodman, who delivered a string of draw-control victories that helped flip the Knights’ deficit into a runaway win over the Bears, 13-6.
“It was everything,” Ellery Bowman, the star midfielder for the Knights, said of Winchester Dodman draw controls. “It changed the game. ... She makes my job so easy.”
Indeed, a few of Winchester Dodman’s draw victories popped right onto Bowman’s stick, and she was able to sprint right in and score a goal, helping to swing the game back in Middletown’s favor.
Bowman, a Naval Academy recruit, has been lining up near Winchester Dodman in the draw circle for years.
“We don’t even have to speak it in words,” Winchester Dodman said. “It’s like a look, and we can get it.”
With another regional championship in hand, Middletown is the No. 2 seed in Class 2A based on its 83.33 winning percentage over the course of the regular season behind top-seeded and unbeaten Manchester Valley.
The Knights (12-2) will either host Hereford or Eastern Tech at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a state quarterfinal. Since Hereford and Eastern Tech finished with an identical winning percentage (58.33), there will be a coin flip to determine their seeding, per the MPSSAA state lacrosse bulletin.
“I just think we have confidence,” Winchester Dodman said. “Coming off this [Oakdale win] is big, and coming off the [Central Maryland Conference] win is just boosting us to like peak for the state tournament.”
To get to the state quarterfinals, Middletown had to overcome some early adversity against an Oakdale team that was ready to play them following a 15-5 loss to the Knights during the regular season.
After being burned by Bowman for nine goals in that April 21 contest, the Bears (8-6) became the first team this season to try to face guard her — or assign a single player to defend her all over the field.
That put the onus on other players to produce some offense for the Knights.
Winchester Dodman scored the game’s opening goal a little more than two minutes in. But then Oakdale rattled off three consecutive goals to take command with just under nine minutes to play in the first half.
Sophomores Anna Alt, Emma Carey and Allison Finley were the goal scorers for the Bears.
That prompted Middletown to take a timeout to regroup.
“It wasn’t any sort of rah-rah speech [in the timeout],” Knights coach Tyler White said. “It was just, ‘Let’s play our game of lacrosse and have fun.’”
The Knights seemingly came out of the timeout with a renewed sense of purpose.
Winchester Dodman took over in the draw circle. She also finished the game with four goals. And Middletown quickly regained its rhythm offensively.
“I think we were just fired up,” Winchester Dodman said. “Playing our game was the most important thing, and we just came out [of the timeout] and did it and put [the game] away.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.