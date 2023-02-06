From one near disaster to the next, the Urbana boys were living dangerously Monday night at Linganore.
From one near disaster to the next, the Urbana boys were living dangerously Monday night at Linganore.
There was the uncharacteristic slow start that buried them in a 13-point hole in the first quarter.
There was the foolish sequence at the end of the first half that saw the Hawks go from down one to down five in the final two seconds.
And then there was the potential game-tying 3-pointer from the corner by Linganore’s Jake Vollmer that was down and popped out at the buzzer.
At last, Urbana could exhale and celebrate a thrilling 75-72 win and a season sweep of the Lancers.
“I think it’s a huge win,” said sophomore forward RJ Roche, who led the way for the Hawks (13-5) with 33 points and 13 rebounds. “It’s the energy we needed coming off a close loss at Oakdale. It’s really what we just needed as a team.”
In that loss to Oakdale, Urbana was 7-for-15 from the free-throw line. It’s been a bugaboo that has cropped up for the Hawks in some close losses, as they have been unable to shoot better than 50 percent from the line.
However, against Linganore, they were 21-for-26.
“We were able to make the plays when we needed to,” Urbana coach Dave Crawmer said.
For a while, it looked like the game might be taken over by a back-and-forth battle between friends and former teammates, as Roche and Linganore senior AJ Vollmer each took over the game at various points.
Vollmer scored 16 of the first 18 points in the first quarter for the Lancers (9-10) on his way to a 22-point first half.
Roche heated up in the second quarter with 18 points, as he put up 25 of his team’s 37 in the first half.
“We challenged him to be a complete player, and tonight he was a complete player,” Crawmer said of Roche. “He took the ball to the hole a little bit more. He didn’t just settle for jump shots. And he pulled down some big rebounds for us.”
Ultimately, the game was decided by the little plays that were made by Urbana and the little ones down the stretch that were not made by Linganore.
Junior forward Aaron Humes played a huge role in the outcome off the bench. He had two key putbacks and then made the extra pass to open teammate Aaron Shoffner for the go-ahead basket in the final minute.
“We don’t win that game without him coming off the bench,” Crawmer said of Humes.
Senior forward Jude Huseby added 16 points for the Hawks, including a deep 3-pointer midway through the third quarter that just beat the shot clock.
“All the hustle points, all those little, tough rebounds we got late were really big for us,” Crawmer said.
In an exciting, well-played game that saw the lead change five times in the fourth quarter and grow bigger than four points for either team, the Hawks needed every last one of them.
They nearly cost themselves at the end of the first half. Trailing by one with the ball as time was running out, Crawmer called for one shot so that Linganore would not have a chance to get another one off before the end of the half.
But the Hawks took a quick shot that they missed and then compounded their problem when they fouled Linganore’s Chase Rokisky taking a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 1.2 seconds left.
Rokisky buried the 3-pointer and then made the free throw for a four-point play that stretched the Lancers’ lead to 42-37 at the half.
“That was really bad on our part,” Crawmer said. “Could have cost us the game.”
Linganore could not hang onto a 69-66 lead with just over a minute to play.
AJ Vollmer finished with 31 points for the Lancers, a sensational performance that did not translate into a win.
“The inexperienced excuse is no longer one we can make,” Lancers coach Tim Abercombie said. “We have a bunch of sophomores playing, but they have played 18, 19 games now. ... The little mistakes we make in the last two minutes of games are just killing us. We can’t afford to go two or three minutes being undisciplined.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
