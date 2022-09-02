BUCKEYSTOWN — A Winters Mill High School football player was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma after going down during a season-opening game against host St. John's Catholic Prep on Friday night.
After a defensive play with 1 minute, 53 seconds left in the second quarter, Greyson Lyons, a junior lineman for the Falcons, did not get up off the ground.
As Lyons was on the turf, personnel ran out to him. They performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, did chest compressions and used a defibrillator on him.
Players from both teams kneeled on their respective sidelines. Spectators in the student section prayed. And there was a burst of cheers when reactions from people standing near Lyons signified he had been revived.
It couldn't be determined what caused Lyons to go down on the play or why he needed treatment.
"I'm not even going to speculate on that. I couldn't tell you," Winters Mill coach Matt Miller said. "He went down, he got treatment, and then he was blinking his eyes, and he was breathing, so I was happy for that."
After Lyons was revived, an ambulance and two other emergency response vehicles arrived and drove onto the field. The stadium was vacated before the Maryland State Police Trooper 3 helicopter landed near midfield so it could take Lyons to Shock Trauma.
The game — the first high school football contest played at St. John's new stadium — was called off with St. John's leading 12-7. It wasn't clear if it would be completed at a later date, but that matter — as well as how either team played on Friday — wasn't important to those involved with each team.
"You're frustrated about the things happening in the game," Miller said. "But an event like that, you realize, 'You know what, there's a lot bigger problems.' Greyson's a good kid, and I'm thankful that he got the treatment and the care that he did, the support that we received here. We're pulling for him."
"The football game's the last thing on my mind right now," said first-year St. John's head coach Nate Marr. "The only priority, the only concern that we have as a football team, as a school, as a community, is the life of that young man and their team and their community. His health and safety is the only thing I'm concerned about right now."
Miller, Marr and several spectators said they had never seen anything like that before at a football game.
"Absolutely not," Marr said. "Ten years in college football and another few in high school, I've never seen anything like it. It's scary. And like I said, the only thing we're concerned about right now is that young man and his family."
Asked about how his players felt, Marr said, "They're pretty shaken up right now. When I went in there to talk to them briefly, the only thing they asked me about was that young man and how he was doing and how the team was doing and what they could do to help, and that's how it should be."
