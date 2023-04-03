THURMONT — Any time Joey McMannis comes set, a smattering of radar guns rise in the stands behind home plate. There’s a murmur from fans when they see the Catoctin righty’s electric stuff and peek at the number on the gun — 93 mph it was Monday.
It’s part of the fervor that comes with elite high school baseball prospects, and McMannis might be the best pitcher Frederick County has seen in more than a decade, if not ever. His Monday starts are must-sees for both Cougar fans and inquisitive neutrals.
Against Boonsboro, he left all of them satisfied, tossing five scoreless, one-hit innings with 10 strikeouts in a 7-3 Catoctin home win.
“Joey’s special, man,” Cougars coach Mike Franklin said.
Anyone who watches him can see why. He’s got an electric low-to-mid 90s fastball with run, a devastating curve that falls out at the last second and a measured, methodical demeanor on the mound that lets him stay in command.
McMannis isn’t a flashy guy, though it’s hard to miss a 6-foot-4 power pitcher mowing through lineups. The Warriors (1-3) only got one ball out of the infield against him, a lone single to lead off the fifth inning.
The senior’s heater sat around 90 mph for all five innings, never dipping the further he got into his 79-pitch start. He commanded it well, too, only issuing one walk.
“Just throw strikes and throw more fastballs than last game,” McMannis said of his approach. “Last time, I threw a lot of breaking balls. Today, I wanted to go mostly fastball, but I didn’t want to overthrow.”
He did that with success, but his curveball was still devastating when he pulled it out.
Five of his 10 punchouts came with Boonsboro batters frozen in the box looking at that pitch. A handful of others swung over top of it, but no one put it in play.
“His ball runs, he’s got a great fastball. Slider, curveball, it’s all good. He locates well,” Catoctin catcher DJ Shipton said.
That’s what’s drawn MLB scouts from about 10 teams and counting to Thurmont, according to Franklin. The eyes have been on McMannis for a few years now, ever since he committed to Maryland as a freshman.
He first experienced that swarm of radar guns at a showcase in Florida last year, in which more than 150 pro scouts were in attendance to see some of the top high school players in the country, including McMannis.
But now that he’s past that experience, the few scouts in the stands at each of his starts for the Cougars (6-0) feel routine.
“I’m a little used to it. Summer ball, there was a lot of them, so high school’s just for fun, that’s what I like to think,” McMannis said. “I’m out here having fun with my friends.”
It helps when his friends back him up, like they did with seven runs in the first four innings against the Warriors.
Shipton had a pair of run-scoring singles, driving in two in the first and one in the second. Jake Bell hit a sacrifice fly in the second, and another came in that frame on an error. Two more runs crossed in the fourth thanks to heads-up baserunning.
“It helps a lot when your first three guys are getting on base, and you’re working your way down the lineup and everybody’s putting the ball in play, hitting it hard,” Shipton said.
But it also helps when a team has a pitcher like McMannis on the mound.
Few coaches have the luxury of sending out an arm as automatic as McMannis, one who draws fans and scouts to the field in droves. And even if he doesn’t seek it out, he’s comfortable with the attention now.
“I feel like I can go out there and relax,” he said.
