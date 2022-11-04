Urbana Tuscarora 4A-3A Quarterfinal
Buy Now

Urbana’s Karron Watties (26) prepares to tackle Tuscarora’s DeMonte McKinnie (19) during the Hawks’ 48-0 win Friday night in the Class 4A-3A West quarterfinals at Urbana High School.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

URBANA — Urbana's football team rolled to a 48-0 win over Tuscarora in the Class 4A-3A West region quarterfinals on Friday.

For top-seeded teams like the Hawks, such outcomes are commonplace in the first round of the playoffs. But Urbana players don't need to be reminded of the challenges that await in the later stages of the postseason.

Photos: Urbana Defeats Tuscarora in the 4A-3A West Football Quarterfinal

1 of 25

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription