URBANA — Urbana's football team rolled to a 48-0 win over Tuscarora in the Class 4A-3A West region quarterfinals on Friday.
For top-seeded teams like the Hawks, such outcomes are commonplace in the first round of the playoffs. But Urbana players don't need to be reminded of the challenges that await in the later stages of the postseason.
A slew of them, like senior defensive lineman Jahan Gasemy, played in last year's state quarterfinals, where they suffered a hard-fought 20-15 loss on the road to unbeaten Dundalk. He called that game "a dogfight."
"You return 35, 36 of 50, they've been there before, they know what's at stake," Hawks coach Brad Wilson said. "And we've got a great senior leadership, great coaches. So coaches and players are all doing a great job."
The Hawks (9-1) will look to continue that trend when they host Mt. Hebron, which defeated Reservoir 29-21 on Thursday, in the regional semifinals.
Unlike last year, when it endured some regular-season struggles before picking up steam in the playoffs, Urbana has looked like a contender all year.
"All last year was just a dogfight," Gasemy said. "We were building chemistry. We had some drama, but we got that over with, and once that was out of play, we just all came together as a team."
Gasemy was one of many who made plays for a vastly improved Urbana defense that posted its seventh shutout Friday. From the get-go, defenders like Cole Kuhar and Justin Tundo were stuffing run plays for losses, no gain or short yardage.
And interceptions by Riley Smith and Aidan Himes, whose pick came after the pass was tipped by a teammate, gave Urbana's offense a short field.
"Between last year and this year, the defense has gotten much, much better," Titans coach Curtiss Belcher said. "And that's helped their offense be more efficient with that outstanding quarterback."
Scenes from the 4A-3A West football quarterfinal between Urbana and Tuscarora at Urbana High School on Friday.
Katina Zentz
That quarterback, a left-handed passer who has committed to play Division I baseball at Ball State, is senior Keegan Johnson. Like Gasemy, he played against Dundalk in last year's state quarterfinals, tossing a pair of long touchdown passes to help the Hawks take a 15-0 lead that night.
Playing just in the first half on Friday against Tuscarora, he completed 7 of 10 passes for 105 yards. He had three touchdown passes, an 11-yarder on a catch-and-run to running back Sidney Joseph, a 40-yarder on a long, arcing pass that fell into the arms of wide-open receiver Yannick Siewe near the left sideline and a 27-yarder that wide-open receiver Smith caught near the goal line.
Granted, Johnson and his offense benefited from prime field position most of the night. Thanks to turnovers, punt returns or field position created by defensive stinginess, the Hawks had first-half scoring drives start on Tuscarora's 15, 14, 22, 15 and 22.
"Defense certainly helps out a lot with field position. It's easy to punch it in when you only have to go 30 yards," Johnson said.
But the quarterback has noticed strides made by the offense as the season has progressed.
"Receivers and I are on a much better page, we're communicating a lot better and quicker," he said. "The O-line's picking up blitzing backers a lot easier and they're making up calls faster so we can get plays off a lot quicker and smoother."
Noah Bravo, Joseph, Aidan Stone and David Sossou each had one rushing touchdown for Urbana.
Wilson tells his players there are three parts to a season: regular season, playoffs and the state championship.
"You can't let what you did in the regular season affect you mentally as far as, 'Hey, we're 8-1, coming off a big win against Linganore,'" he said. "I was worried about their mindset today, but they came ready to play"
He also praised the Titans (0-10).
"You've got to give Coach credit over there, he held that team together, he's a class dude, class kids," Wilson said. "They give it everything they have, and that's all you can ask."
The Titans even called a timeout with 4.9 seconds, looking to avoid a shutout after driving to Urbana's 17.
"It was a rough season. It would've been easy for them to stop and give up any time, but they never did," Belcher said. "Excellent group of character young men, we just didn't get it done."
Asked what he told those who will return next year, Belcher said, "Everything starts in the weight room in December."
