Lights, action and, yes, camera.
Frederick County Public Schools sports makes its long-awaited return next week, when a two-week winter season begins, giving FCPS athletes a chance to compete for the first time since high school sports shut down in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
While spectators won’t be allowed to attend any of the events as a safety measure taken to help decrease the spread of COVID, they will have the opportunity to view many of the competitions via livestream on YouTube Live. Each of Frederick County’s 10 high schools has received cameras that can be used to allow spectators to watch events from remote locations.
When spectators were unable to attend professional sports or college events, such as basketball and football, they could simply tune in to TV broadcasts, which already existed. Conversely, high school programs like those in Frederick County had to create viewing opportunities from scratch to accommodate people who still wanted to watch sports they could no longer see in person.
The plan to livestream events was developed by the FCPS Return to Play subcommittee and the school system’s communications and public affairs department, according to FCPS supervisor of athletics Kevin Kendro. Kendro said a meeting was held with county athletic directors on Monday to prepare for streaming events.
“We met at TJ high school yesterday afternoon to do training, to give them the laptops they’re going to use,” Kendro said. “Schools received a top-of-the-line camera to use to live stream the events.
“It’s going to be new, so just like everything else with COVID, we’re going to ask for everyone’s patience,” he said. “There’s probably going to be some hiccups along the way, but we’re going to do our best.”
Those wishing to watch an event should visit FCPS.org and click the athletics link. Then, they can choose an FCPS school — there are logos for all 10 of them — and go to a YouTube link to view whatever sports event that school is livestreaming.
“There’s a possibility not all of them would be able to be broadcast,” Kendro said. “But we’re doing everything we can to have as many livestreamed as possible, and we think we’re going to do a very good job of it.”
Livestreaming is one of many changes to local athletics prompted by the health crisis. All FCPS winter athletes except swimmers will wear masks when they compete, and they won’t have any fans to cheer them on.
“Obviously, we would love to have spectators,” said Kendro, who added FCPS nonetheless had to take every measure necessary to increase the odds that the season could continue once it started. “Then we landed on no spectators. From there, that led to the livestreaming questions, and we worked with our communications and public affairs department.”
Winter sports competition begins Monday and ends Feb. 12. The fall season is scheduled to begin Feb. 13, and the spring season is scheduled to run from April 17 to June 19.
Kendro pointed out that the livestream approach that begins Monday is just for the winter season, when most events are held indoors.
“As things go on and we are outside, things might change a little bit,” he said. “And so I can tell you as we get to fall sports, we will have more than one camera in use, and so we’re going to be exploring options. Our short-term focus has been on this two-week winter competition season.”
Whenever the virus is no longer a threat, there’s a possibility FCPS might still livestream competitions.
“We may have the ability to livestream events even when we have spectators,” Kendro said. “Obviously that decision has not been made, but yeah, that’s a potential.”
(3) comments
Let the parents in to watch their kids. Limit other attendees. We need to drive our kids to the event and then run home to watch on you tube cause the wifi on the school properties are awful. For seniors this will be the final chance for parents to watch their kids compete. Please let the parents attend.
OH MY!
If you can get on your PC you can put it on a Smart TV. Simply take a HMDI cord and connect it to the back of the TV. Insert the cord into the HMDI input and set your TV to accept the HMDI input that you placed the cord from the TV. My TV input is already set for HMDI2. So, I simply have to place the HMDI cord from the PC into the HMDI2 slot on the back of the TV. This also allows you to control the volume with the TV remote. You do have to change back afterwards to get the TV programs.
