Catoctin’s bid to win Tuesday’s Central Maryland Conference softball championship game against Linganore got a boost before the game even started.
The Cougars learned they got a No. 1 seed and accompanying quarterfinal round bye in the Class 1A West Region II playoffs bracket earlier Tuesday, meaning their first postseason game would be held May 16 instead of Thursday.
This opened the door for Cougars ace Taylor Smith to go the distance in the CMC title game. Not only would she have ample time to rest before the playoffs, but she needed the work, especially after only throwing 30 pitches in Catoctin’s regular-season finale on Monday.
“If we didn’t get the bye, we might’ve approached it a little bit differently, pitching-wise,” Cougars coach Jessica Valentine said. “But she’s the kind of kid who needs to throw, so her having a full game is good for her to stay in a rhythm.”
And Smith was clearly in rhythm on Tuesday. Leaning heavily on a riseball that led to many swing-and-misses against Linganore’s hard-hitting lineup, the right-handed freshman struck out 14, including four in the second inning, and scattered four hits to lead the Cougars to a 5-1 win at Hood College.
After ending the game with a strikeout, Smith sported a wide smile as she hugged catcher Meghan Gray. Smith didn’t take winning a conference title lightly, especially not after her Catoctin team lost to Urbana in the CMC girls basketball title game in the winter.
“It’s good to actually win one now,” said Smith, who was then asked if her experience in girls basketball carried over to the spring. “A ton, I gained a lot of experience throughout basketball, and it’s helped me in softball.”
After giving up a one-out single to Gracie Wilson in the top of the first inning, Smith struck out the next six batters she faced. She struck out four in the second, when Katie Healy reached first after the third strike got past the catcher.
“I came into this game and I was definitely grooving it on the mound,” said Smith, who said she probably threw as fast — if not faster — than any game this season. “I started out strong, got into a groove and it lasted throughout the game.”
Linganore (14-5), which lost 3-1 to Catoctin (17-1) during the regular season, took a 1-0 lead in the third, when Delaney Ridgell lined a double to right-center to score Devyn McFarland, who had walked.
But Smith gave up just two hits — Leo Cline’s double in the fourth and Wilson’s second single of the day in the fifth — the rest of the way.
Smith’s go-pitch was her riseball.
“We knew that that’s what we were going to expect from her, and we have to be able to lay off of that,” Lancers coach Andrea Poffinberger said. “Some of them did, and some of them didn’t.”
But both Poffinberger and Valentine know laying off such pitches is often easier said than done.
“She’s the real deal, this is a real riseball,” Valentine said. “When it’s hopping the way it was today, it’s not necessarily how much your ball breaks, it breaks late. So when they see it coming in and it looks like a fat pitch and it’s jumping late, it’s extremely difficult for a batter.”
As for Catoctin’s batters, Smith figured they’d eventually help erase the early deficit.
“I know my teammates got my back,” she said. “I had plenty of confidence. We had a lot of game left to play.”
Raegan Miller, a sophomore batting in the No. 6 spot, put the Cougars in front for good in the bottom of the third, when the lefty pulled a two-run single between the first baseman and second baseman.
“I was really nervous, but I saw that pitch coming down in the strike zone,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna get it.’”
The Cougars tacked on three more runs in the fifth. Smith had an RBI single, and two runs scored on Madi Ohler’s single to left. The second run on that play came when Smith saw a shot to speed home while the Lancers were retrieving the ball after an errant throw.
Linganore starter Camryn MacKay (a right-hander) and reliever Kelli Durbin (a left-hander) both worked three innings.
Like the Cougars, the Lancers hope to go on a strong postseason run.
“So now looking at playoffs, can we be consistent from game to game, hitting, defense, talking to each other and making sure we do all the little things to be successful?” Poffinberger said. “And I think they can be successful, they just have to make sure we stay consistent.”
