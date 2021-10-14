THURMONT — Catoctin volleyball coach Wes Fream spotted Cougars senior setter Lily Gadra in the gym after Thursday’s match against Linganore.
“Lily, super digs!” he yelled. “Great work, great defense.”
On other teams, such plays tend to get overshadowed by highlight-worthy spikes. But Catoctin, which doesn’t have any hard-pounding hitters lurking at the net, considers defense to be a strongpoint.
And so far, that approach has been working out for the Cougars. It helped them improve to 7-3 by getting a 25-19, 25-13, 25-23 win over a Lancers team that battled despite missing four players.
The victory came two days after the Cougars headed to Hood College to watch former Catoctin standout Chayney Barnhart play with visiting Messiah.
“She was our hammer,” Fream said.
These days, the Cougars have no such heavy hitter at the net, and they don’t have a superstar, so they lean on other skills.
“We’re a really scrappy team, so we don’t really have power hitters like other teams,” Gadra said. “But our strength is our defense, so we really rely on it.”
While Gadra is listed as a setter, she’s been instructed to focus as much on digs as on getting assists.
“She had a great night setting, but we she really did for us tonight was play defense,” Fream said. “And I tell every setter I’ve ever coached, I don’t care how good of a setter you are, half of the game is playing defense.”
And if the Cougars do that, as well as get strong serve-receive and serving, they can start thinking about offense.
“We don’t have a powerhouse hammer, but we have a lot of girls that can get a kill,” Fream said. “So I tell them, just keep the ball in play, just keep digging, frustrate the other team with solid defense, and things will go your way.”
And when it goes for kills, Catoctin focuses on placement instead of power.
“Just putting it where the players aren’t, and communication,” Gadra said. “And that’s how we win.”
Fittingly, one of Catoctin’s most prolific hitters on Thursday, Anna Belluomo (10 kills, four aces), happened to have a back-row background.
“I started as a libero, only back row,” said Belluomo, recalling her freshman season on varsity. “I started hitting sophomore year, and now I play both.”
Rylee Curtis had seven kills for the Cougars. Gadra had 11 assists and four aces. Sheridan Chaney had 10 Digs. Paige Smith had 17 assists.
Fream said a different player usually shines each match, and the Cougars hope that spread-the-wealth unit will lead to big things.
“We’re looking forward to going far in the postseason. We really feel we have that kind of team this year, it’s a special team,” the coach said. “We have seven seniors, and the girls practice well together because we don’t have a weak link, so it makes good, hard practices.”
Granted, Fream said his players usually end up in rollercoaster matches. And they had to fend off Linganore, which had to rely on some new faces because some players were out with health issues, including pink eye, and Delaney Ridgell was out of town for softball.
“I thought the players who filled in stepped up well for us,” Linganore coach Andrea Poffinberger said. “We pulled up the JV setter [Alexis Rich] to help us out, she did a good job, and Loghan Day had a really good game for not playing much. She’s a backup right side.”
The Lancers have a diverse set of hitters who can strike from different locations, but Audrey Kilgore has been a cornerstone on offense.
“If we’re in a tight spot, that’s our go-to,” Poffinberger said. “She’s got a great serve, too, which really helps us out.”
Kelsie Duda and Meg Hummel each had four kills, and Kilgore had three kills and 10 digs. Sadie Gladhill had 17 digs. Rich had nine assists, and Raegan Heidenberg had eight.
