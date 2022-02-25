Inbounding the ball with 1 minute, 50 seconds left in Friday’s playoff game, Oakdale’s girls basketball team held an all-too-slim, seven-point lead over Tuscarora.
The Bears longed for a couple more points to help shake a pesky Titans team they split with during the regular season.
Only thing was, Oakdale had a mere five seconds left on the shot clock and had been having trouble all game getting shots of any sort, let alone rushed ones, to fall.
Not surprisingly, McKenna Witt’s inbounds pass went to guard Sam Blaylock, the lone senior, leading scorer and rock for her young team. But Blaylock, a sharpshooter who was contained by Tuscarora’s solid defense most of the night, passed the ball right back to Witt.
Witt had yet to score on Friday, but she calmly sank a 3-pointer from the right wing, right in front Oakdale’s bench, to produce the game’s first double-digit lead and help the host Bears hold on for a tough 38-28 win in the Class 3A West Region I first round.
“I knew she could hit that because she hits that during practice,” Blaylock said of Witt. “So I passed it to her, I put my hand up, holding three [fingers] up ... I knew it was going to go in.”
After Witt’s 3-pointer gave the Bears a 36-26 lead with 1:47 left, someone in the stands shouted, “That did it, that did it.”
While Witt’s shot was dagger-like, the Bears still needed a couple more stops from their hounding man-to-man defense to help seal the win. It was a fittingly difficult win for an Oakdale team forced to endure early season struggles after losing players because of injury/health issues and relying on several freshmen and sophomores.
“It’s definitely tough, but our freshmen have stepped up,” Blaylock said. “I know they’ve gotten tougher mentally a lot from the beginning of the season, so now they know that we need to win these games or they’re not going to survive.”
Survive they did. The Bears (11-12) advance to the regional semifinals, where they’ll face Linganore, a 65-30 winner over South Hagerstown, on the road on Tuesday.
Aside from maturing freshmen, the Bears also benefited from the return of players like junior Taylor Berger, who missed a good portion of the season. And of course, they have Blaylock, who recently tied a team single-season record for 3-pointers (50).
Blaylock didn’t get to add to her 3-point total on Friday, though, and she finished with four points, courtesy of Tuscarora’s tough defense.
“I knew after the last game, I hit a couple 3s on them, so they definitely were going to play tighter defense on me,” Blaylock said. “So I just looked to get my teammates involved.”
That’s just what went down after Blaylock caught an inbounds pass following a timeout with 1:50 left.
“Defensively, they came out in zone in that possession, so we said if you get the ball and you’re not open, throw it right back to the inbounder and she’ll be open,” Oakdale coach Rob Healy said. “And boom, she hit the shot.”
Had Witt ever converted in such a situation before?
“Not with that kind of pressure,” she said.
Such shots were rarities for the Bears on Friday, when they often had trouble hitting high-percentage shots like layups. But during such stretches, Oakdale had learned to lean on its defense.
The Bears focused on containing Tuscarora threats Skylar Davis (who finished with 12 points) and Ageaira Frazier (six points). They also generated steals, including one in the fourth quarter when Berger jumped to tip an inbounds pass and grabbed the loose ball.
“That’s what I told them after the game, if we play good defense like that, we’ll be in every game. A very good job defensively,” Healy said. “And offensively, especially in the first half, we were getting really good looks, the ball just wasn’t going in for us.”
Not on the first try, anyway. The Bears often grabbed offensive rebounds that led to putbacks by players like Brynn Ohlhoff, who finished with a game-high 13 points along with 10 rebounds and three steals.
Berger had eight rebounds and five steals, Emma Carey had seven rebounds, and Blaylock had five rebounds and four assists.
“We’ve been playing a little bit better, we finally have everybody back, dressed, playing in games, healthy,” Healy said. “Taylor Berger missed a huge chunk of the season for us, so she played a lot of minutes tonight. It was nice to have her back.”
The Titans (5-16) took an early lead on Friday, when they got big 3-pointers from Frazier and Laney Barton, but had trouble with turnovers.
“We didn’t just upset people because we lucked out, we upset people because we persevered,” Tuscarora coach Kevin Meredith said. “We learned how to play together, we never dropped our heads and for the most part, we were tough.”
