URBANA — It’s not always the best idea to take the straightforward approach when trying to score a goal in field hockey.
Maggie Goodwin and her Urbana teammates are well aware of this. Misdirection of the ball on an attack improves chances for more and easier scoring opportunities.
The Hawks used a mix of misdirection and straight-on attacks in the second quarter to open up a big lead on cross-county rival Linganore, earning a 5-0 shutout on Monday at Legacy Field.
“It’s definitely important to know, like when you’re shooting,” said Goodwin, who had two goals in the win. “If you’re at a bad angle, maybe pull the ball one way and aim for the corner the opposite way.”
Goodwin used both the angle and straight approach for each of her goals. The Hawks (3-0) couldn’t break through Linganore’s defense in the first quarter, but with 12 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half, Goodwin drove to her right with the ball.
She made a turn, then took a right-to-left shot, which went airborne and caught the upper left of the goal cage.
Goodwin put the finishing touch on Urbana’s win in the fourth quarter with a straight-on shot, off an assist from Kylie Caretti.
“I knew I had time to set up the shot when I received it from Kylie, so I took the straight shot, taking it toward the left post, just trying to beat the goalie with the fastball,” Goodwin said.
Emma Purcell challenged a Linganore defender one-on-one for Urbana’s second goal with 11:10 left in the first half, tucking the ball in the left corner after a quick misdirection move. Ashlyn White took a penalty corner from Purcell and punched in a goal with 5:07 left in the half.
Less than three minutes later, Goodwin passed the ball to Helena Ortiz in close to the goal. She scored on the play, giving the Hawks their 4-0 lead at the half.
“We had such good distribution of the ball, good overall team play,” Urbana senior midfielder Zoe Nelson said. “Everyone stepped to the ball, no matter what. We didn’t get frustrated with each other.”
Nelson said Urbana maintained good communication while on the field. She also thought the underclassmen, who hadn’t played varsity but got some playing time on Monday, played well.
“Part of our gameplan was to try and work the angles because they had it stacked in the middle on defense,” Urbana coach A.J. Stuart said. “We had to try and go around them. I thought we played a really nice passing game, a lot of really nice connections.”
McKenna Ladson and Celeste Valeria combined for the shutout in goal.
“Urbana is just an amazing team,” Linganore coach Mary Cate Henry said. “They’ve got great skills. They’re probably the best team we’ve played so far.”
Linganore won the junior varsity game 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.