BUCKEYSTOWN — The sun was nowhere to be seen in the drab gray sky after Tuesday’s girls lacrosse game at St. John’s Catholic Prep, but Vikings players put on their sunglasses anyway.
They donned this seemingly unnecessary eyewear — some of which included wildly colored frames — to pay homage to St. John’s lone senior, goalie Juliana Workman, on the team’s Senior Night.
As a sophomore, Workman found a pair of sunglasses that she figures were part of a costume. She wore them to a game as a joke, prompting one of her then-coaches to call them “hater blockers” and unintentionally starting a ritual that continues.
“So, every time we wear them, it’s like we’re blocking out the other team,” said Workman, who brought shades on Tuesday that had a white frame decorated with green hearts and sequins. “We just play our game. That’s what they kind of signify for me.”
It looks like the Vikings have been playing their game pretty much all season. They got their 12th straight victory on Tuesday, using a strong second half to beat visiting Indian Creek 11-8 in their Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference regular-season finale.
With a perfect 10-0 IAAM B record heading into the playoffs, the Vikings figured to get the No. 1 seed and hope to get the title that eluded them last year.
St. John’s hasn’t lost since dropping its first three games of the season to formidable non-conference opponents. Vikings coach Brett Ponchione scheduled such games to steel his team for conference play.
“It definitely brought us more together as a team,” St. John’s junior attack Kristina Hindle said. “We were able to compete in these games and play together and know what to do when we hit walls and challenges.”
While Workman’s leadership and shot-blocking ability are invaluable, a team with just one senior might not seem like a candidate to run the table in conference play.
But the Vikings have a slew of talented underclassmen, and many of them happen to have noses for the goal, giving the Vikings a spread-the-wealth offense that was on full display against Indian Creek.
Kaylee Storm had three goals and one assist. Addison Scanlon, Emilia Tippett and Maya Graham each had two goals and one assist. Hindle had one goal, one assist and a team-high four draw controls. Rylan Piccolo had one goal.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons on offense. That can be a real advantage, and it makes things challenging at times, sharing the ball,” Ponchione said. “Fortunately, our girls are very unselfish. They’re all good facilitators, they’re all good finishers.”
Despite such firepower, the Vikings took a slim 6-5 lead into halftime. But after Tippett increased that lead to 7-5 at the 17:45 mark, scoring after patiently wading through a maze defenders in search of a good look, the Vikings never led by less than two the rest of the game.
Ponchione thought Hindle, a junior attack, deserved a lot of credit for St. John’s second half surge.
“She controlled the draw tonight,” he said. “And that was a big change from the first and second half, our possessions as a result of Kristina taking the draw.”
Hindle, who’s been playing lacrosse since she was 4, learned a lot about draw control with her Renegades club team. Aside from getting help from a club teammate, Renegades coach Kara Phoubandith — who used to be the Vikings’ head coach — was instrumental in Hindle’s grasp of this facet of the game.
“She really was a huge help to me with draw controls,” Hindle said. “She taught me almost everything I know.”
Likewise, Workman drew inspiration from an older goalie, Angela Mason, when she joined the Vikings as a freshman. Granted, the team played just one game that year before having its season wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, but it was a memorable game.
“She had to have at least 17 saves that game,” Workman said. “She was playing outstanding, and I was like, ‘I want to do that.’”
Workman had several tough saves on Tuesday, and she ranked high on the most recent Frederick County’s goaltending leaders list with a save percentage of .480. While Workman doesn’t plan to play lacrosse when she goes to Notre Dame, in South Bend, Indiana, where she’ll focus on art in hopes of eventually creating animated children’s shows and movies, her time with the Vikings has been mutually beneficial.
“We’re going to miss her. She’s been here for four years now,” Ponchione said. “We’ve got a freshman [Sabrina Eaton] this year to back her up, so we should be strong in that position for the next for years, too.
