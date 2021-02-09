At the end of a Thomas Johnson timeout, Alex Reid approached Angie Cline at the scorer’s table and snuck in a quick question that had been on his mind all game.
“Are my parents watching?” the Patriots’ senior guard asked Cline before immediately taking the court for the resumption of Tuesday’s intracity game between host TJ and Frederick.
Cline’s role on the team goes well beyond scorekeeper as she essentially serves at TJ’s team mom. One quick text to Reid’s mom, Kelli, and Cline got the answer Reid wanted. Yes, Kelli and her husband, Emilio, were indeed watching the livestream of the contest, and they saw their son turn in quite a performance.
Reid nailed nine 3-pointers and finished with 37 points for a Patriots team that built a 23-point lead before holding on for 65-62 win over their chief rival.
Many others besides Reid may ask themselves the same question considering fans are not allowed to attend games with the coronavirus continuing to cause safety concerns.
“After the first quarter, I was worried if the livestream was working right, because I wanted my parents to watch,” said Reid, who posed his question to Cline midway through the second quarter.
At that point, Reid had already hit six 3s, including one from NBA range. The ball felt so good coming off his shooting hand throughout the game, that he even attempted to create space off the dribble to shake defenders who were guarding him tightly.
“When you’re on, you’re on,” said Reid, who scored 25 points in the first half. “You know you’re on.”
Frederick did a better job of defending Reid in the second half, but he found plenty of room to get off shots before halftime.
“He caught fire, and they weren’t really guarding at all,” said TJ senior forward Binwi Bihai, who had six points and pulled down a team-high 14 rebounds. “All we had to do was set a screen, he’d come off of it and [he’d have] a wide-open jumper. Or, they wouldn’t press up at all, and he’d just shoot it and knock it down every time.”
At halftime, Cline showed Alex Reid a text she’d received from Kelli Reid that read, “Tell him his dad said take it to the hole.”
That’s because Emilio Reid doesn’t want his son to become a one-dimensional player. Before the younger Reid saw the text, he did drive the lane for a layup in the final minute of the game as the Patriots (3-1) took a 22-point halftime lead.
“He wants me to have an all-around game,” Alex Reid said.
Patriots coach John Manley said Reid’s defense has improved immensely over the course of the past year and that Reid often feeds off that defense on the offensive end.
As a team, TJ throttled Frederick (1-3) for much of the game with a zone defense.
The Cadets started to slice away at a 23-point deficit in the third quarter behind the duo of Robert Hallman and Ahmad Parker.
Hallman turned into a threat from the outside, hitting three 3s and finishing with 21 points, while Parker thrived finishing at the basket.
A driving layup by Jalen Bowie with 13.4 seconds left made it 64-60, but Cecil Doherty essentially sealed the game by splitting a pair of free throws with 11 seconds remaining.
A rash of turnovers and a lack of crisp ball movement in the early stages of the game was too much for Frederick to overcome.
“The way we’re approaching the game right now, it’s killing us on our starts,” Frederick coach Emonte Hill said.
Bihai called the intracity game the most important contest of the Patriots’ season. He said several Cadets engaged in some trash talk with him on social media, providing more motivation.
“They beat us twice last year, and we really wanted to beat them,” he said.
In the JV game, the Patriots defeated the Cadets 59-29 behind 15 points from Connor Roddy and 11 from Jacob Hnath. Gavin Legge scored 10 points for Frederick.
