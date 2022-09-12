After Aidan Wright scored his second goal of the match, his injured teammate Christian Topovich came up to him with a proposition.
“He was like, ‘If we score again, we got to celebrate in the corner,’” Wright recalled Topovich saying.
So, when Wright was taken down in the box and awarded a penalty kick nine minutes into the second half, he had a chance for his third goal and a celebratory moment with his friend.
Wright nailed it and ran to meet Topovich in the corner, the two high-fiving before thrusting their arms down and yelling. It’s the celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo — Topovich’s favorite.
And the entire Oakdale boys soccer team had reason to smile and cheer, as it breezed to a 4-0 win over Williamsport on Monday evening at Oakdale High. Wright secured his second varsity hat trick, and the Bears picked up their first win of the season.
“Especially with the guys we have out, he needs to step it up,” Oakdale coach Wil Ricketts said. “He loves to try and take the game by the scruff of its neck and try to score as much as possible.”
After Wright notched his first tally on a set piece 25 minutes into the contest, he kept pummeling Wildcats’ keeper Braydon Blair, creating space and sending one booming shot after another at the cage. Less than two minutes after that first goal, Wright scored his second, taking a pass and making a move into space before rifling a long-range shot into the back of the net.
His aggressive play boosted the Bears, who came out sluggish on offense but ramped up the pressure after those two goals. The ball rarely left their attacking end, and Blair had to bail out his side to keep the score from ballooning out of reach.
That was thanks to a suffocating Oakdale defense that stepped up and kept the front of its cage clear of Williamsport players. The Wildcats (1-2) only had a handful of set pieces that yielded nothing more than an easy snare for Bears keepers Max Davis and Brendan Kane, who each played a half.
“They’re a physical team. They’re a big team. We had to step up our aggression and, at the same time, step up our organization with the back. When they do have pressure, play it with our goalkeepers to relieve the pressure,” Ricketts said.
And it allowed Oakdale (1-0-1) to send waves of pressure on offense that didn’t let up in the second half.
Jonathan Fuentes struck a beautiful ball that rang off the crossbar and nearly snuck under. Chase Fisher nearly netted a close-in shot after Wright headed a ball looking for his fourth of the match. And Ekow Yankah speared a shot in the final minutes that Blair had to lunge to grab and keep out.
But the only other Bears player to find the scoresheet was senior Fardad Hadighanavat. He was set up by one of Wright’s blasts from outside the box, and Hadighanavat followed with a header to pot the goal.
“Every time I see him take a shot, I’m going to crash to the goal because no goalie [can stop it],” Hadighanavat said. “His shot power is incredible.”
Wright got a chance to showcase that with his penalty kick early in the second half. The senior captain had lifted his side out of a slow start, and he now had a chance to play the Ronaldo to Topovich’s Marcelo to celebrate his hat trick.
So, he ran up and struck the ball with force. And when it found the twine, he ran to the corner.
“I got the pen,” Wright said. “Just had to place it.”
