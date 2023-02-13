All Chayton Bennett ever wanted was the white ball.
It’s a celebratory basketball awarded to Frederick Warriors players who cross the 100-point plateau for their varsity career. There are greater milestones, but Bennett, who has Down syndrome, is realistic — as a bench player who usually sees no more than 5 minutes of action in a game, the junior guard sought any object to memorialize his playing time.
“We also give a 1,000-point ball, but he doesn’t care,” Jonathan Bennett, Chayton’s dad and coach with the Warriors, said. “He’s like, ‘1,000 is for losers. I’m getting my 100-point ball.’”
And at a tournament in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 13, Bennett earned that white ball. He entered the Warriors’ game needing 10 points to break the century mark.
After splashing a trio of 3-pointers, Bennett took a pass from David Chew and crashed to the hoop in the fourth quarter, tossing a layup that fell through and spurred a thunderous cheer from his teammates and fans.
“I was excited,” Bennett said. “I get a 100-point party and the 100-point white ball.”
The moment was years in the making for Bennett.
He comes from a basketball family — his sister, Ella, is a star for the Warriors’ girls team — and has been playing since he was about 4 years old. Bennett’s mind is extremely sharp, and he has a high basketball IQ, something he picked up from playing on the court and through the NBA 2K video games.
“The refs don’t know what to do with him because he knows what he’s doing. But they’ll feel guilty if [for example] he pump fakes in the air and maybe moves his pivot foot, they’re like, ‘Do I call a travel?’” Jonathan Bennett said. “It’s really kind of hilarious to watch because he knows the game, and they know he knows the game, so they’re like, ‘Well, I guess I’m gonna call a travel.’”
But Chayton has a fire and passion for the game that particularly manifests in the expectations he sets for himself.
He always wants to hit at least one shot every game, preferably a 3-pointer. As an offense-first player who loves to track his stats, Bennett finds joy in making those deep shots, at one point shooting 75 percent from beyond the arc.
“My dad, he put me in the game because he wants me to shoot 3s, and I was good at it,” he said. “It helps us win the game.”
And if he doesn’t make a shot?
“He’s pissed off,” Jonathan Bennett said, laughing. “We could win by 50 points, and if he doesn’t hit a 3, it’s a long ride home.”
But those car trips got easier as Chayton closed in on the 100-point milestone.
The Warriors, a team of homeschooled players, wanted him to hit the mark at home, but that Jan. 13 game ended up being the best of his varsity career. He scored 14 second-half points, and they couldn’t take him out even as he closed in on 100.
So, when that layup fell through and the gym erupted in applause, Bennett took solace in earning his white ball, which the team formally presented this past Saturday. The moment also meant more to Jonathan, who’s watched Chayton get to this point after years of speech and physical therapy.
“When he was younger, it was always, he’s not gonna do this,” Jonathan Bennett said, choking up. “You hear that again and again and again, and after a while, you get tired of hearing it, but seeing him walk in the gym night after night, it just puts a smile on everybody’s face.”
“You could be in a gym with 200 fans, and it’s wild to watch everybody cheering. It makes you stop and think about what’s actually important.”
