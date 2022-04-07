There are nine sophomores on the varsity team for Oakdale boys lacrosse, many of them playing prominent positions.
That means inconsistency is likely to plague the Bears for most of the season, as young players learn the nuances of the game, get more comfortable around older players and carve out roles for themselves.
There will be nights when things click. There will be nights when things go haywire. And there will be nights when they’re far from their best, yet find a way to get the job done, like they did in Thursday night’s 12-7 home win over Tuscarora.
“We are a team that tries to take pride in the way we can move the ball and the way we can spread out our offense,” Oakdale coach Dale Kowatch said.
“Across the board, our stick work was a little bit lacking tonight. Generally speaking, our performance wasn’t what we were looking for. Luckily, we got the win. But you can tell on the guys’ faces that they are not pleased with their performance, even it we got the win.”
Two players who played prominent roles in the victory for the Bears (3-1) were sophomore attack Shaun Wright and sophomore goalkeeper Avery Linthicum.
Linthicum is coming out of his shell after spending last season as a soft-spoken backup goalie for Oakdale.
“I was a freshman last season. So, it was kind of tough. I didn’t know anybody out there,” he said.
But, thrust into a starting role this season, Linthicum has been gently prodded by coaches, teammates and the general circumstances he faces to be a little more outgoing.
And, as he has become noticeably more comfortable during games and practices, his level of play has picked up considerably.
On Thursday night, he stymied a number of great scoring chances for Tuscarora and finished with seven saves.
“Watching his progression, it’s a night and day difference,” Kowatch said of Linthicum. “He takes [the job] very seriously. He’s a very cerebral guy. He’s taking ownership of the position and the leadership aspect of it, both from a defensive perspective and as a teammate.”
Wright, meanwhile, is one of the team’s quarterbacks on offense. He finished with four goals against Tuscarora.
“Everyone has their role and the chance to assert themselves,” Wright said.
With such a young team, Kowatch said he wants to build a “lacrosse IQ” with his players.
“I used to have a coach in high school that wanted us to start playing the game above the shoulders, be a more thinking and thought-process based team,” Kowatch said. “I really took that to heart. Learning the X’s and O’s and ins and outs of the game is just as important as having good stick work and communication.”
Tuscarora, on the other hand, fell to 2-3 with the loss.
The Titans created a number of good chances on offense and just failed to finish them.
Junior attack Matt Nichols led the way for Tuscarora with three goals.
“I thought three quarters of the game was a good game,” Titans coach Curtiss Belcher Jr. said. “Oakdale had a couple of runs where they separated and where they played better than us. ... Give credit to their goalie. He did a great job.”
