BRUNSWICK — Brunswick senior Michael Souders thinks his team’s slew of young and inexperienced players, including freshman starting quarterback Ethan Houck, will have a good future.
But on Friday, all those newcomers who have been thrust into prominent roles took some lumps against South Carroll.
Quarterback Ryan Barnard passed for one touchdown and rushed for two more to lead the visiting Cavaliers to a 34-13 win over the Railroaders in the season opener for both teams.
Like any team trying to break in new starters, Brunswick considered every second of preseason practice time to be precious. Unfortunately, this week’s bad weather robbed them of valuable preparation time.
“The last two days, we haven’t had practices because of the storm, so it really put us behind,” Souders said. “We just have to come out here better. It was a rough start, but I feel like we can pull through. Just got to coach ‘em up a little bit.”
The inexperience showed up right away. On the first play from scrimmage, Houck slightly overthrew a long pass to Souders, who had beaten his defender.
But Souders, who was a freshman starter himself, sees plenty of positives in the young quarterback.
“I think he’ll do better, I really do,” Souders said. “He has real good potential, he’s big, he has a good arm and he makes good reads. It was just, this was his first high school game.”
Houck completed 8 of 17 passes for 89 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown pass to Souders in the second quarter.
“He showed some good things, and there are some things that he wasn’t good at,” Brunswick coach Jerry Smith said. “Again, we have to come back and watch film and a lot of coaching. And the good thing is, Ethan, he is very coachable, so I know he’s going to work really hard to pick that up and to do better.”
And as Smith said, there were numerous players making mistakes on Friday.
“Every play, it was a different person who was either half a second slow or maybe overstepping or a bad angle, eyes were off. Just the little details,” Smith said. “That’s what comes with experience and youth. When you have a lot of youth, details are what you’re missing.”
Conversely, Barnard was an experienced starter who helped South Carroll enjoy a strong spring season. He showed an ability to prolong plays with his feet, often throwing on the run, and finding holes when he ran.
South Carroll also got pair of TD runs from Antonio Rodrigues, whose best run — a 69-yarder that was stopped by JT Harich’s TD-saving tackle — included a near flip that allowed him to stay on his feet before eluding several more tackles.
Brunswick’s biggest offensive highlight was the Houck-to-Souders touchdown connection.
“Right before the play, I told Ethan, ‘I’m going to run a hitch and go. Hit me. I promise you I’m going to be open,’” Souders said. “And look what happened.”
Souders, playing quarterback in a wildcat formation, broke a 32-yard run in the third quarter that led to Harich’s 1-yard touchdown run.
