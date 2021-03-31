St. John’s Catholic Prep boys freshman lacrosse player Griff Sheridan tends to feel a little drained after the first period.
Not the first period of games, but the first period of school on Mondays and Wednesdays. That’s because on those two days, Sheridan squeezes in about 1½ hours of training before beginning his first class at home.
Such workout sessions have improved Sheridan’s speed and agility, traits that have helped make him one of many young contributors for the Vikings this season.
In the Vikings’ home opener on Wednesday, Sheridan had a team-high five goals as St. John’s lost 11-6 to St. Vincent Pallotti at Chuck Foreman Field in Ballenger Creek Park.
Granted, Sheridan was in no mood to enjoy such stats, not after the Vikings (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season and scored just one goal in the second half.
“We’ve just got to hustle harder, get those extra ground balls,” he said. “We’ve got kids on the other team that are diving for these ground balls that are going out of bounds. We’ve got to have that mentality.”
Varsity experience, a rare commodity for the Vikings, might help develop such a mentality.
With just four seniors and four juniors on its roster, St. John’s must often rely on players who have seen little if any varsity action.
Aside from freshmen like Sheridan, the Vikings have sophomores manning key roles, including goalkeeper Tyler Grove and face-off ace John Nett, and none of them played a regular season varsity game for the Vikings last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For that matter, even second-year Vikings coach Matt Williams feels like a newcomer.
“It’s my second year, but it feels like my first because we didn’t get into any games last year,” he said. “We just had three scrimmages, tried to build on that, were shut down for a long time and then started coming back early this year.”
Also, St. John’s has just 15 players, and some were missing on Wednesday, so conditioning can be a factor for such a depth-deprived team.
Williams sees promise, though.
“We’re a young team, we’ve got a lot to build on,” said Williams, whose team will begin MIAA play in two weeks. “We’re super excited to get into conference play. But we’re going to have some hiccups along the way, that’s for sure.”
St. John’s hung with Pallotti throughout the first half. In fact, Sheridan scored the game’s first goal on a lightning quick catch-and-shoot, set up by junior Max Piraino’s pass from behind the net.
Despite being a freshman, Sheridan’s a longtime lacrosse player, figuring he began playing eight years ago.
“I just found a fiddle stick in my garage. I asked my dad what it was, I had no idea what it was,” said Sheridan, who said that item came from his father’s friend. “[My father] just taught me the ropes.”
Early morning workouts, which include lifting, complemented lacrosse skills he developed over the years.
“It’s been about a year,” Sheridan said of his training. “And my speed and agility has developed like crazy.”
Sheridan scored off another Piraino assist in the second quarter to give the Vikings a 4-3 lead. And later that period, Piraino scored to tie the game at 5.
But St. John’s wouldn’t score again until Sheridan got the game’s final goal with 1:17 left.
“We were just slowing down a lot,” Sheridan said. “We’ve got to get more conditioned, be able to run the field longer.”
Still, Williams thought the Vikings continued to get good looks. But Pallotti goalkeeper Jace Wiggins stopped plenty of promising shots, and Williams also praised dogged defender Justin Timus.
“They played their socks off,” Williams said of the Panthers.
With a couple weeks before their next game, the Vikings identified areas they need to improve, including conditioning and stickwork.
“Unforced turnovers were through the roof today. It was sloppy,” Williams said. “And that’s something we can build on. It’s encouraging because it’s an easy fix, it’s just more reps.”
Piraino had one goal and three assists. Nett had nine ground balls, and freshman William Kavanagh had five. Grove had 13 saves.
