APTOPIX WWCup Portugal US Soccer

US players wait for a corner kick during the Women’s World Cup group match against Portugal Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The US earned a fortunate 0-0 draw and advanced to the knockout round. The Americans seemed dumbfounded by the disaster they had just averted and the unfamiliar path they remain stuck on.

 Associated Press

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — In 2007, in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, a 21-year-old soccer sorceress named Marta wrecked the U.S. women’s national team with a World Cup performance of beauty and awe.

The 4-0 defeat to Brazil was the low point for a program that had enjoyed almost nothing but highs since setting the benchmark for the women’s game two decades earlier. Goalkeeper Hope Solo’s postgame tantrum added turmoil to a terrible performance and pushed the team into crisis mode for the remainder of the lost trip.

