Luke Campbell was filled with optimism as he boarded the train for a three-hour ride from Frankfurt, Germany, to Forbach, France, at the end of May.
The Brunswick native was about as healthy as he had ever been over the course of his track and field career. The shin splints and various ailments that had plagued him in the past were no longer weighing him down.
The World Track and Field Championships loomed in mid-July in Eugene, Oregon. And Campbell was headed to France to kick off his season in the 400-meter hurdles, an event he reached the semifinals in at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, competing for his birth country and his mother’s native land, Germany.
“I knew how well I was prepared for the season,” Campbell said in a phone interview Thursday.
About an hour into the train ride, Campbell felt a little twinge in his upper back. He described it as a slight, uncomfortable pain, more or less an annoyance.
“I thought maybe the muscles are getting tight for sitting on the train for so long,” he said.
Except the pain began to rapidly get worse. At one point, Campbell turned to his traveling companion and fellow German hurdler, Josh Abuaku, and told him, “I am not sure I am going to make it to France.”
Campbell described it as “easily the worst pain of my life.”
He said, “I was thinking [when it started] that I was still going to be able to run at some point [in France].”
By the time the train pulled into the station in Forbach, Campbell could barely stand up. Abuaku had to handle his luggage, as Campbell got off the train, somehow under his own power, but in painfully slow, step-by-step fashion.
At that point in time, he was 27 years old going on 95.
“That’s an understatement,” he said. “I had no idea what was going on. My mind was spinning. What can this be? I was thinking about the consequences. What is the future going to look like?”
After a week or so of medical tests and barely being able to move, Campbell was diagnosed with a herniated disc in his upper back.
“It’s not an injury you often see in a person my age,” he said.
Even more disconcerting, it sort of came out of nowhere. Campbell said he never felt a twinge or pinch in his back during training, and he hadn’t tweaked it doing any heavy lifting.
“We’ll probably never really know the exact cause of it,” he said.
But his life, which revolves almost solely around training and competing, was totally upended.
All of his training came to a sudden and immediate halt. He was bedridden for the first two weeks. Small and basic tasks like preparing meals and doing laundry became a major challenge.
Campbell passed his unexpected and copious amounts of free time by reading books and watching documentaries about nature on Netflix. Friends and teammates came over to check on him and keep his spirits up.
But competing at the world championships was now out of the question, and there was great uncertainty about when he would next be able to run competitively.
“It was frustrating,” he said.
Gradually, the injury has started to mend. Campbell celebrated being able to walk like a normal person again and, in the last week, has resumed some light training on his bike.
“The first two weeks were slow because I wasn’t making any progress,” he said. “But, now that there is some progress, I feel the recovery is going quicker.”
Campbell is hoping to whip himself back into shape and be ready to run the 400 hurdles at the European track and field championships, for which he has already qualified, in the middle of August in Munich, Germany.
“Now that I have been able to resume training, my spirits have been up again,” he said. “I am able to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
