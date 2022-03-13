Urbana High School graduate Noah Grove helped the United States Paralympic Sled Hockey team beat Canada 5-0 in the Biejing 2022 Winter Paralympics para ice hockey final on Sunday.
It’s the second Paralympics gold medal for Grove, 22, who earned his first one in 2018, and it’s a record fourth straight gold medal for the U.S.
Grove, a longtime forward who was switched to defenseman for the Beijing Games, helped the USA put on a dominant defensive display. In its four Paralympics games, the U.S. gave up just one goal, and that blemish came when backup goalie Griffin Lamarre replaced starter Jen Lee in a win over South Korea in the group stage.
Sunday’s final mirrored the USA’s 5-0 win over Canada in the group stage. The U.S. hasn’t fallen to its North American rival in a major final since the 2017 world championship.
While Lee faced some early pressure in Sunday’s final, when Canada managed eight shots in the first period, he once again blocked any puck that came his way. Lee faced a combined 33 shots in the tournament and saved them all.
Declan Farmer and Brody Roybal each had two goals and one assist for the U.S.
