Urbana High School graduate Noah Grove will play in his second Paryalympics gold medal game on Saturday, but he’ll be manning a different position this time.
After serving as a forward for the U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey team when it won gold at the 2018 Games, Grove is now a defenseman for a U.S. team that will face Canada in Saturday’s gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China.
Grove plays for a defense that has given up just one goal — in a 9-1 win over South Korea — in three games at the Paralympics. The U.S. beat Canada 5-0 in its opener and rolled to an 11-0 win over host China in Friday’s semifinal, which Grove started.
Before the games, the U.S. gave Grove reps at defenseman because it needed help in that department.
