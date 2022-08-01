Growing up in Connecticut, Chantal Ridlon Thacker played pickup football with boys during recess in elementary and middle school.
Like her male counterparts, she enjoyed the sport. Unlike them, though, she didn’t appear to have any chance whatsoever of playing football when she reached high school, let alone beyond that level.
“I didn’t know any girls that played boys sports, so it just never occurred to me that that would be an option,” she said. “So the closest I could get would be cheerleading on the sidelines, so that’s what I did.”
But years later, after she had gone to college, the former cheerleader learned there were women’s tackle football teams. She joined one, belatedly starting a football career that paved a path toward representing her country in the sport.
Ridlon Thacker, a 34-year-old Monrovia resident, earned a spot on the U.S. Women’s Tackle National Team, which is competing in the 2022 International Federation of American Football Women’s Tackle World Championship in Vantaa, Finland. The World Championship started July 28 and ends Aug. 8.
And right after coming home from that prestigious event, Ridlon Thacker will delve into her first season as Wilde Lake High School’s junior varsity football coach. She’s reportedly the first woman to be a JV football head coach in Howard County, taking over the team after coaching for three years at Wilde Lake and eight years overall.
The football landscape has changed drastically since Ridlon Thacker went to high school. From 2009-10 to 2018-19, the number of girls in the U.S. who participated in high school 11-player tackle football increased from 1,249 to 2,404, according to statista.com. Five states offer girls high school flag football, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations, and there has been a push in Maryland for that state to join the list.
As for Ridlon Thacker, she’s not only coaching high school football, but her players don’t seem shocked to have a female coach, not in an era where women serve as officials and assistant coaches in the National Football League.
“Women are more prevalent in the NFL now, so it’s definitely helpful, less surprising at this point,” she said. “But as soon as the kids find out I play, that’s when everything changes for them mostly.”
Ridlon Thacker has been a standout middle linebacker for the DC Divas, who play in the Women’s Football Alliance Pro Division, since joining the team in 2020.
Despite her success with the Divas, Thacker wasn’t sure how she’d stack up at tryouts for the U.S. Women’s National Team in March in Tampa, Florida, where over 200 players were battling for 45 spots. She had never tried out for the team before.
“You’re pulling from four to five different leagues, so there are lot of players that I have never seen play before, I knew nothing about. So it was pretty intimidating going into it,” she said. “But leaving the tryout, I felt confident in how I performed.”
Divided into positions groups, players went through mobility and tackle drills. And after one-on-one and seven-on-seven drills, hopefuls were grouped into teams so they could go 11-on-11.
After earning a coveted spot, Ridlon Thacker attended the U.S. team’s training camp, which was held July 21-26 in Canton, Ohio. There, she got to work with the top players in her sport, which she began playing nine years ago when she joined the team that became the CT Wreckers in the Independent Women’s Football League.
While that Connecticut team wasn’t as high-level as the Divas, it proved to be an excellent training ground for a novice.
“When I first started, the coaches that I was playing for were pretty good about explaining the basics,” said Ridlon Thacker, adding that the team’s roster averaged 19 to 22 players.
“I played for them a long time and kind of got to learn a lot of different positions because a team that small, you end up moving wherever the team needs you that season,” she said. “So I played just about every position other than nose guard and offensive line.”
That broad grasp of the game has served her well as a coach at Wilde Lake, where she is also a science teacher.
No doubt, playing in the IFAF World Championship will rank as a career highlight. Another one came when Ridlon Thacker met her wife, Sara Thacker, who also now plays for the Divas.
“She played for the Baltimore Nighthawks at the time, and so they came up to Connecticut, and we played against each other,” Ridlon Thacker said. “And that’s how we met, which prompted the move down here, and then we both switched to play for D.C., wanting to play for a higher level.”
Ridlon Thacker made an immediate impact with the Divas in 2021, earning All-American honors her first season (she was with the team in 2020, but the season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic). Last season, she was named a team captain.
Now, she’s trying to help the U.S. team win its fourth straight IFAF world title, with the others coming in 2010, 2013 and 2017.
The eight-team tournament includes squads from Australia, Germany, Sweden, Canada, Finland, Great Britain and Mexico. The U.S. team is coached by Callie Brownson, who is the Cleveland Browns’ chief of staff and assistant wide receivers coach.
The trip to Finland marks the first time Ridlon Thacker has flown to another country — she’s driven to Canada before. And there’s plenty of football waiting for her when she returns and takes the reins of Wilde Lake’s JV team, which starts the day she flies back.
“I’m going to miss the first day, but I’ll be there at Day 2,” she said.
