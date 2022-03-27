At the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics, Urbana High School graduate Noah Grove felt even closer to his U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey teammates than he did during the 2018 Games.
On the ice, that is.
Off the ice, Grove was forced to isolate for a week because of coronavirus-related precautions. While flying to the Games, he apparently sat near someone on the plane who ended up testing positive for COVID.
“I couldn’t see anyone, couldn’t do anything but the games and practices and all that,” said Grove, who said all of his COVID tests were negative. “I ended up missing opening ceremonies. I mean, I’ve done it before. I was there to play hockey.”
He’d play it, but there was a twist. The longtime forward was switched to defenseman for the Beijing Games, manning a position he had played a little in the past but never on the international level, let alone on his sport’s grandest stage. Grove, 22, treated this challenge like every other one he’s ever faced — he adapted.
Contributing to a defense that allowed just one goal during the entire tournament, Grove, 22, helped the United States Paralympic Sled Hockey team win its record-setting fourth straight Paralympics gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.
It was Grove’s second Paralympics gold medal.
“It was just as good as the last time, honestly,” said Grove, who was one of many holdovers from the U.S. team that took gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. “I think that this one meant a lot more just because the team is so much closer now than it was four years ago even, and it felt great to win another one with my best friends and my family.”
Unlike in 2018, though, Grove was trying prevent goals instead of producing them. He was switched to defenseman because that was a position of need for the U.S. His defensive line-mate was Josh Pauls, who helped Grove grasp the position.
“When the switch was first suggested, it was actually a player-led change, and it made its way to the coaching staff, and it was something that they agreed with and really were supportive in the change,” Grove said. “And since I had started taking reps there, Josh Pauls has really been kind of like my mentor and my D partner.
“If it wasn’t for his leadership and helping me out, I don’t think we would have been as successful,” Grove said.
Grove said the U.S. has moved forwards to defensemen and vice-versa in the past.
“I think the coaches have done really well at evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of the players on the team and making sure they’re in the right positions to succeed,” he said.
Grove’s always been a versatile player. As a forward who was adept with both hands, he really had no preference on which wing, right or left, he manned.
Of course, switching to defenseman presented him with challenges. In the past, for instance, he’d be the one trying to fish out a puck for a potential breakout.
“I’m used to being the one that’s going in and pressuring,” he said. “And now it’s the other way around. I’ve got people on my back trying to take the puck from me. That was probably one of the bigger adjustments.”
But he possessed traits that helped make the transition smoother.
“I’ve always been pretty strong as far as angles go and skating, “ he said. “So I wasn’t too worried about the defensive side of it. It was more just like knowing when to move the puck and not turning it over in our own zone.”
Grove played for a defense that recorded shutouts in three of its four games, including a 5-0 win over Canada in the gold medal game on March 13. He won his team’s hard hat, given to the “grinder of the day,” at a practice held before the semifinals, which the U.S. won 11-0 over host China.
The only goal the U.S. gave up came in a 9-1 win over South Korea, which scored after starting goaltender Jen Lee was replaced.
“That was a bit of a fluke,” Grove said. “That shouldn’t have happened.”
While the U.S. had to endure an overtime gold medal game against Canada at the 2018 Games, there was no such drama this time. The U.S. outscored opponents 30-1 in the Paralympics, including a pair of 5-0 wins over its North American rival.
“Living in the residency together and being around each other all the time I think really brought us closer as a team,” Grove said. “We also skated every day together, but that kind of closeness is a big part of why we are so successful.”
The U.S. hasn’t fallen to Canada in a major final since the 2017 world championship, and the other traditional sled hockey power, Russia, didn’t compete in the Games because the International Paralympic Committee barred athletes from Russia and Belarus.
With another gold medal to his name, Grove now has some free time after dealing with a busy schedule leading up to the Paralympics. When being interviewed earlier this month, he was traveling to visit family and friends.
“Enjoying the little things that I kind of haven’t been able to, live life a little bit outside of hockey,” he said.
More sled hockey beckons, though. Nationals will be held in late April, and tryouts for the national team are scheduled for July.
“As far as hockey goes, I’m for sure going to try my best to go to Milan in 2026,” Grove said. “I want to be there with the team, see if we can make it five in a row.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.