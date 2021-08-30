Daniel Romanchuk, of Mount Airy, came from behind on the stretch run to win the gold medal in the 400-meter T54 race Sunday at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
It was the first Paralympic medal for the 23-year-old Romanchuk, who nipped Thailand’s Athiwat Paeng-Nuea by one hundredth of a second to take the gold in a time of 45.72 seconds.
The race followed Romanchuk’s fourth place finish in the 5,000-meter T54 race Saturday in 10:30.50. Romanchuk set the world record in the 5,000 (9:42.83) in June 2019 in Switzerland.
T54 races feature wheelchair athletes with no leg function, but nearly full arm function and reasonable to normal trunk function.
Romanchuk was born with spina bifida, a condition where the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly. He previously competed in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics but did not medal. He won a world championship in the 800 meters in 2019 in Dubai.
On Monday, Romanchuk finished third (2:55.83) in his heat in the 1,500 meters to qualify for Tuesday’s final in the race.
