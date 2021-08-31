Daniel Romanchuk, of Mount Airy, broke the United States record in the men’s T53/54 1,500-meter race on Tuesday at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, finishing in 2:50.86.
That time, which was good for a fifth-place finish, broke Scot Hollonbeck’s U.S. mark of 2:58.58, which was set in 2005, according to Team USA records.
The record was Romanchuk’s latest accomplishment at the Paralympics. The 23-year-old won a gold medal in the men’s T54 400-meter race on Sunday and placed fourth in the men’s T54 5,000-meter race on Saturday.
Romanchuk isn’t done at the Tokyo Paralympics. He’s scheduled to compete in the men’s T54 marathon on Sunday.
Romanchuk was born with spina bifida, where the spinal cord does not properly develop in the womb.
