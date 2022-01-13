Still basking in the glow of his life-changing opportunity to compete in the Olympic games, Brunswick High School graduate Luke Campbell is the guest this week on The Final Score podcast.
Campbell shares his experience competing in the Tokyo Olympics last August for Germany’s track and field team with host Greg Swatek. What were his emotions? How did his friends and family react? How annoying were all of the COVID-19 protocols? And how frustrating was it that fans could not attend? How has his life changed since the experience? And how does he typically feel after he runs his race, the 400-meter hurdles, which is one of the most grueling on the track?
Campbell explains how and why he is able to compete for Germany despite growing up here in Frederick County, and he talks about the meets he is training for now, including the world championships this July in Eugene, Oregon.
Prior to that, FNP sports writer John Cannon drops in to chat about the Frederick County sports scene with Greg. The guys talk about the big high school basketball matchups of the last week and the big ones on tap for later this week.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
What follows is an excerpt from the conversation between Campbell and Swatek. It has been edited for space.
Swatek: How horrible is the 400-meter hurdles?
Campbell: It’s bad. For anyone who’s listening. It’s probably the worst thing. I would not recommend it, but at the same time, I would recommend it. It’s definitely one of the most fulfilling events ever, but it’s not for the weak. You definitely have to be a certain type of person to run the hurdles.
Swatek: Are you attracted to the challenge of the 400-meter hurdles?
Campbell: I am. I do. And I do like the fact that not everyone can do it, that only a specific number of people can really go through and really suffer the way that we suffer, so to speak, and to come out and still run a decent time. So I really have respect for anyone who even goes out there and tries it for once in their life.
Swatek: What do you have to have to be able to run the 400 hurdles, besides being a little bit crazy?
Campbell: I was about to say, that was going to be my first suggestion: You have to be a little bit of a psychopath. But you have to have guts, you can’t be afraid. You can be afraid, but you can’t let that fear overtake you. And I think that’s the biggest thing, because it doesn’t get easier. You can get faster, and you can get stronger, but the 400 hurdles will never get easier. And I think that’s one thing to remember about every time you run it, you’re going to have a bad time at the end. So you need people who know that the bad times are coming, but they still take it face on, they still go straight on into the challenge.
Swatek: What’s the feeling when you cross the finish line, just total exhaustion? How are you feeling when you cross the finish line?
Campbell: It’s a mixture. It depends on what [time] I run. If I run well, then it’s a little bit more bearable, at least for the pain. There’s always this sense of impending doom, you can’t escape it. You’re like a ticking time bomb. And once you cross the finish line is really when the lactic acid just rushes into your body, it’s like the floodgates open and then, the pain, you just can’t escape anymore. You’re just waiting for it at that point.
Swatek: What does the pain feel like?
Campbell: It’s like a searing, burning pain that feels like it’s in your nerves and your muscles simultaneously. It’s almost like you’re slowly getting poisoned. Because over the time, you’re able to move less and less, and it only gets more painful. And the only thing at the end you can do is lay down the ground. And wait.
Swatek: Yeah, that was my question. The one thing you want to do is just collapse onto the ground?
Campbell: Best-case scenario, you just roll up into a ball and just stay there for the next 15 minutes.
Swatek: But is it good to do that? You want to keep moving, right?
Campbell: Yeah, you’re right. But I also think it depends a little bit on your own style and how you come to terms with the pain. I think a lot of people do like to walk it off, and try to stay strong. But for me, I just collapse. I prefer the method where I just let the lactic acid and all the pain [overtake me], and then I deal with it for like 10 minutes before I can stand up again.
Swatek: Have you ever thought to yourself, Why is this my event? Why is this the event that I have to be really good at? Couldn’t I have picked, like, the 100-meter dash, the 200? I’m sure you’re good at those events, but have you ever thought to yourself, Why was I destined for the 400 hurdles?
Campbell: Always ask myself that, too. It would have been nice to run the 100, even the 110 hurdles.
Swatek: Yeah, that’s quick and easy, right?
Campbell: Yeah, then you can still walk up the track afterwards and still go on with your day. And that’s the most important thing. But I don’t know. It’s weird, because I was also kind of thrown into the event by [former Brunswick] coach [Tony] Lawson.
Swatek: Tell us how this started. What was the genesis of this?
Campbell: He pretty much just came to me and concluded that I looked like a hurdle runner. And he basically said, “Hey, you run the hurdles.” ... I think I might have even asked him one time if I could just try pole vault. He directly said no. ... Also, in high school track, the number of people who are doing it, it’s very few for most schools, so you don’t have a wide variety of people to choose from to do certain events. And I think just because of my size — I was a tall, lanky kid; I still am — it was perfect for the hurdles. And so he threw me there into the race immediately, and I actually won my first 110 hurdle race. And I think from then on, it kind of solidified itself into who I am today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.