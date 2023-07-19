The U.S. women’s national team has for decades maintained a rare degree of dominance in international soccer, with the potential to win every tournament it enters. If it wins this year’s World Cup, as it’s favored to, it would be its third straight title — a feat no men’s or women’s team has accomplished.
But even as the United States has remained atop the world rankings, its invincibility has faded. A disappointing bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and three consecutive losses to European challengers last fall were stark reminders the U.S. women are no longer performing far better than other contenders.
The United States is depleted by injuries, has a coach entering his first World Cup and is in the process of integrating a fresh wave of young stars into its core of battle-tested veterans. But the team’s waning dominance says less about the United States and more about the global evolution of women’s soccer, where there is more parity among the world’s top programs than ever, a Washington Post analysis found.
The Post’s analysis of more than 3,500 international women’s soccer games shows that matchups between top-10 teams during this World Cup cycle — the time between the end of the 2019 event and now — were more competitive than ever. Even countries that have barely cracked the top 10 held their own against fellow contenders. There is an expanding cluster of top teams — none far outperforming the rest — with a chance to lift a trophy next month.
For the United States, this shift has led to more difficult matchups, narrower margins against quality opponents and increased vulnerability at global competitions.
The Americans dismantled other top-10 opponents by at least three goals in about a quarter of their matches between 2003, when FIFA introduced women’s world rankings, and 2014. Lately, though, such landslide wins are rare. In 21 matches against top-10 teams since the 2019 World Cup, the United States has won by three goals or more just once. And outright losses have been more commonplace.
Meanwhile, more countries, especially in Europe, have invested in their women’s national teams and built stable professional leagues, allowing players to hone their skills against better competition.
The result: A slew of teams are expected to compete this summer with the U.S. women, including England, the European champion also depleted by injuries; Spain, a team with several stars but recently in turmoil because of a public feud with its federation; and Germany, a longtime power and the only other team to hold the No. 1 spot in FIFA’s rankings. Japan and Brazil are the best teams on their continents. Other strong European teams (France, Sweden and the Netherlands) could make noise, as could Australia, which will be playing at home, and Canada, the Olympic champion in Tokyo. The field of contenders is deeper than ever.
“So many countries have just raised the level,” said Mark Parsons, the former coach of the Netherlands who now leads the Washington Spirit of the NWSL. “The federations that have invested — and invested not just for social media’s sake and [to] say the right things but do it day in, day out, week in, week out — have seen massive, massive improvements in the national teams.”
An expanding elite
One night in October, more than 76,000 gathered at England’s Wembley Stadium to watch the Lionesses challenge the United States. It was only a friendly, but with England rising and the World Cup on the horizon, the evening was billed as a high-profile test for both countries. England’s 2-1 victory proved it could compete with — and beat — the world’s top-ranked team.
By then, it was hardly a surprise. Several strong teams had already showcased Europe’s depth with an uber-competitive knockout round in the continental championship. After their loss to England, the Americans’ trouble persisted through the fall as they lost to Spain and then Germany. With the soccer calendar careening toward the World Cup, the group of contenders appeared larger than ever.
For years, just a handful of top teams dominated their rivals. But lately, none of the world’s best teams have performed far better or worse than the others. They all have narrow goal differentials against top-10 opponents in the games The Post analyzed, which were primarily international tournaments and excluded most friendlies.
Germany, for example, went 18-4-2 against top-10 teams during the 2007 cycle, leading the field with a goal differential of plus-1.7. The United States went 22-3-6, outperforming those teams by 1.3 goals per game. A wide gulf existed between those countries and the rest.
In the next four-year cycles, the Americans were consistently among the few high-achieving teams. Now, no such outliers exist.
Since the 2019 World Cup, England has won six of nine games against top-10 opponents in major competitions and has scored 14 goals compared with seven for its opponents — the best average goal differential (plus-0.8) among teams that have played at least five of these games over the past four years. Nine teams are sandwiched between minus-0.6 and England’s plus-0.8, The Post’s analysis shows, a clustering of contenders not seen in past cycles. The average margin in games between top-10 teams has fallen from about 1.5 goals during several previous World Cup cycles to one goal in the past four years.
This wave of parity began to show up in the United States’ results during the 2019 cycle, including at the World Cup, where it eked out 2-1 wins over France in a quarterfinal and England in a semifinal. A 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the final, and particularly the label of back-to-back champion, reinforced the perception of U.S. superiority.
For the United States to win another title, it will have to beat fellow top-tier teams, potentially multiple times in the knockout round. Those are the type of matchups in which the Americans have recently struggled. During this four-year cycle, the United States is 5-3-1 against top-five opponents, with the Americans scoring a total of 14 goals in those matchups compared with 13 for their opponents. That nearly even goal differential is a significant drop from 2015 and earlier.
The improvement among teams around the world has increased the challenge for the United States. After the disappointing Olympics performance in 2021 and the three-game losing streak against European teams last year, the United States has given up just one goal and won all eight games it has played in 2023 — with Canada, Brazil and Japan the toughest opponents — but more difficult, higher-stakes matchups are approaching.
The Washington Post’s Ella Brockway and Steven Goff contributed to this report.
