US Canada Soccer

U.S. forward Alex Morgan (13) and Canada defender Vanessa Gilles, rear, compete for the ball on Feb. 16 in the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Fla.

 Associated Press file photo

The U.S. women’s national team has for decades maintained a rare degree of dominance in international soccer, with the potential to win every tournament it enters. If it wins this year’s World Cup, as it’s favored to, it would be its third straight title — a feat no men’s or women’s team has accomplished.

But even as the United States has remained atop the world rankings, its invincibility has faded. A disappointing bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and three consecutive losses to European challengers last fall were stark reminders the U.S. women are no longer performing far better than other contenders.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription