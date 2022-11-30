APTOPIX WCup Iran United States Soccer

United States players celebrate after their World Cup Group B victory against Iran on Tuesday at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

 Associated Press

RAYYAN, Qatar — Gregg Berhalter and the U.S. men’s national soccer team arrived at the World Cup preparing for two tournaments. They successfully navigated the first one (a three-game rumble culminating with a harrowing victory over Iran on Tuesday) and will now enter the no-mercy phase with a round-of-16 showdown with the Netherlands on Saturday.

“From here, anything can happen,” Berhalter said. “It’s a great opportunity, but it’s not something that we’re going into it thinking it’s an honor. We deserve to be in the position we’re in and we want to keep going.”

