WWCup US Soccer

The United States’ Lynn Williams, left, and Lindsey Horan speak to the media during a FIFA Women’s World Cup press conference in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday.

 Associated Press

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — With their World Cup campaign on unstable ground entering the knockout stage, U.S. women’s national soccer team players said Thursday that they recognize their shortfalls but remain confident about making a deep run in the tournament.

“We are not panicking,” forward Lynn Williams said in a news conference. “We haven’t played our best soccer yet, which is the most exciting part for us.”

