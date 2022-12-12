APTOPIX Commanders Giants Football

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., right, runs past the Giants’ Jaylon Smith during the first half of a game that ended in a 20-20 tie between the teams on Dec. 4 in East Rutherford, N.J.

 Associated Press

Thanks to a scheduling quirk, the Washington Commanders’ preparation for Sunday night’s pivotal NFC East clash with the New York Giants should be somewhat easier than usual when Ron Rivera’s team reconvenes after its bye week. Washington’s final game before the bye was a Dec. 4 tie against the same Giants, who didn’t have the luxury of a week off before their rematch with the Commanders and were routed by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

If it seems odd for Washington to be playing the same opponent in consecutive games, well, that’s because it’s exceedingly rare. It’s only the third instance since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 that an NFL team has faced the same opponent in consecutive regular season games within a season. The previous time Washington did so was in 1966, when a home-and-home series with the Pittsburgh Steelers featured a bit of uniform-related drama.

