Commanders Football

Commanders offensive linemen Chris Paul (75) and Saahdiq Charles (77) are competing for the starting left guard job and head coach Ron Rivera has not ruled out a rotation at that position.

A big focus of this Washington Commanders training camp has been on the most anonymous position on the most anonymous unit in football.

Guards don’t snap the ball like centers or block big-name edge rushers like tackles, but in revamping its line this offseason, Washington ditched two aging guards and bet on the development of more athletic players with little experience. Washington believed the youth could reduce the injury struggles of recent years and the athleticism could improve key plays in the new offensive scheme, such as screens and outside runs.

