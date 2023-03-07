Jordan Addison and Bryan Bresee, two NFL prospects with Frederick ties, went to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis last week eyeing a chance to certify their stock as projected first-round draft picks.
As much as it’s possible to do so in such a setting, one man seemed to have bolstered his credentials, while the other did not.
Neither completed all of the drills for their position group, and Addison, a USC junior wide receiver from Tuscarora High, cut short his participation Saturday due to back tightness. That came after the ultra-productive pass-catcher finished mid-pack in a few areas among his peers, leading to speculation that he might fall to a Day 2 pick in the draft.
The combine provides a chance for those invited to meet with teams, have official measurements taken and strut their stuff for potential employers in several on-field tests. The event — which has grown into a TV spectacle despite its questionable value — inevitably produces a few emergent darlings who wow the audience and gain sudden steam ahead of the April draft.
That did not appear to happen for Addison or Bresee, though the latter — a Clemson redshirt sophomore defensive tackle who is from Frederick and played at Damascus High — at least quelled concerns about his overall health.
Neither player is known for off-the-charts athleticism the likes of which garner attention at the combine. In their media sessions last week, they touted their versatility, more than anything, as the reason they are graded as players who will eventually be plus-starters in the NFL, no matter what round they’re drafted.
Here is a recap of their combine experiences.
ADDISON
40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds (21st among wide receivers). 10-yard split: 1.56 seconds (35th). Vertical jump: 34 inches (34th). Broad jump: 10 feet, 2 inches (35th). Did not participate: Three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, bench press.
Among his class of receivers at the combine, Addison has the highest productivity score by NextGen Stats (91) and fourth overall score (84). But his athleticism score, which was estimated due to his failure to complete all of the drills in Indy, rated 43rd.
From his body type to his hand size, the 5-foot-11, 173-pounder doesn’t fit the NFL prototype for a No. 1 wideout. That has created apprehension about his ability against larger cornerbacks or in press coverage, raising questions about his first-round worthiness.
Over his three college seasons, Addison leaned on elite route-running, agility and quickness to get open and catch a load of passes from two stellar quarterbacks, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and USC’s Caleb Williams. He believes that will translate to the NFL despite his underwhelming physical measurements.
“I feel like my film shows where I can play inside [the slot] and out, so I don’t have no limits to what I can do. I do it all,” Addison said last week.
He noted that he has been successful on short, intermediate and deep routes during his college career, which saw him snag 219 total passes, earning a first-team All-America nod and the Biletnikoff Award after his sophomore year at Pitt.
The fact that Addison transferred before his junior season — moving across the country, no less — and maintained high-end productivity in a new offense should be appealing to professional suitors as he looks to make another difficult transition.
While there’s little he can do now about his size, he spoke Friday of wanting to prove something about his speed at the combine — an important element considering his smaller frame.
“I feel like I’m doubted with my speed a little bit, so I’m just going to show everybody what I can do,” he said.
But his times didn’t dazzle. His first attempt was a 4.55 before registering the 4.49 on his second run.
In terms of Relative Athletic Score, which measures a player’s athleticism compared to peers, he earned an “Okay” grade for explosion and “Good” for speed. But those aren’t the reasons he excelled in college after a high school career split between playing option quarterback, receiver and cornerback.
Solid overall physical traits paired with elite footwork, high intelligence and drive are what have allowed Addison to thrive. When asked in Indy about his stature and how it might translate to the next level, he pointed to the Philadelphia Eagles’ DeVonta Smith, another slight receiver who went in the first round and has become a big contributor.
In the past, Addison has been likened to former All-Pro Antonio Brown, while his current NFL comp, according to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, is Seattle standout Tyler Lockett.
During his 11 minutes at the podium Friday, Addison was asked about the teams that had formally met with him. That included the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are now quarterbacked by Pickett. And Addison later provided a sound byte about reuniting with his former QB.
“Come get me,” he said.
Regarding the New York Giants, Addison said “the bright lights and cameras” in Southern California would serve as good preparation should he get drafted to play in NYC.
“I feel like transferring that to New York, it wouldn’t be hard for me to succeed in that environment,” he said.
As for the Buffalo Bills, he said he “crushed” his meeting with them, and that it would mean a lot to play for them because he looks up to star receiver Stefon Diggs, a Maryland product who came from the same youth league as Addison.
Later, he added that it would be “a dream come true” to play for the Ravens, since they’re his home team.
In the first round, the Steelers pick 17th, the Ravens are at No. 22, the Giants are at No. 25 and the Bills are at No. 27. All are teams with receiver needs that pick late in the first — which jibes with where Addison had been projected to be taken ahead of the combine.
He is expected to go through the full gamut of drills later this month at USC’s Pro Day, where he’ll try to improve his performance in front of scouts.
BRESEE
40-yard dash: 4.86 seconds (fourth among defensive tackles). 10-yard split: 1.71 seconds (second). Vertical jump: 29 inches (seventh). Bench press (225 pounds): 22 reps (seventh). Did not participate: Broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle.
Unlike Addison, Bresee’s college ledger doesn’t have a stuffed stat package. Part of that is the nature of his position; part of it is that he missed most of the 2021 season with a torn ACL. He is seen as a strong overall player with plus athleticism and ideal size — 6-5½, 298 pounds — who has room to develop more explosive tendencies.
NextGen Stats gave him the fourth best total score (77) among his combine peers. He exhibited a nimbleness and power in a few drills, including Four-bag Agility and Run the Hoop, and his 40 time was excellent for a man his size.
He gets high grades for the way he uses his hands to engage offensive linemen and for being able to anchor at the line of scrimmage. In terms of his Relative Athletic Score, he has “Elite” speed for his position, along with a composite size rating of “Good.”
He draws lower marks overall for his ability to penetrate the backfield. He’s criticized for an inconsistency in technique and a “stiffness” despite his athletic make-up.
Bresee came out of Damascus as the No. 1 recruit in the country, and he mostly lived up to that when he was on the field at Clemson. He was considered a shoo-in future first-round selection after his freshman season before the knee injury knocked him off course. Last season, he had 15 tackles, including 5.5 for losses, to go with 3.5 sacks and two pass breakups, showing that he can do “a bunch of things for a big guy that are uncommon,” he said at the combine.
In his second year after the torn ACL, he wanted to prove he’s fully healthy in Indy. He missed one game last season due to the death of his younger sister, Ella, to cancer, and missed additional time because of a kidney infection. In his post-combine comments, NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. pegged Bresee as a riser based on the way he moved last week in drills.
Bresee told the media he’d met with the Bears and Steelers, while he’s also been linked to the Jaguars in numerous mock drafts.
During his media session, he spoke about his passion and effort, which, along with a broad body, help make him “a unique player.” With the Tigers, Bresee said he got a taste of every spot along the defensive line within a diverse scheme that he believes prepared him well for the pros.
“Honestly I feel comfortable everywhere. I’ve kinda played it all, whether it was in high school or college,” he said. “I’ve played from a zero [directly over the center] all the way out to a five-technique [defensive end]. Honestly, no preference for me.”
