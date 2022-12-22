Commanders Eagles Football

Back from injury,

the Commanders’

Chase Young will

join a defensive

line that has

the third-most

sacks in the

NFL.

 Associate Press

Chase Young will make his long-awaited comeback on Saturday in a matchup with the 49ers that carries significant playoff implications for the Commanders.

The No. 2 pick and defensive rookie of the year in 2020 missed the past 22 games because of a torn ACL and ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee. Young suffered the injury in 2021 in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and promptly underwent surgery. His recovery was expected to be lengthy, even though he had expressed optimism in training camp for a speedier return.

