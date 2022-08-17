FBN-COMMANDERS-NOTES
Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) fumbled six times and lost four last season.

ASHBURN, Va. — For the second day in a row, running back Antonio Gibson’s practice reps prompted questions about his status as the Washington Commanders’ lead back.

On Tuesday, Gibson first appeared on special teams as a slot blocker on the punt team. On Wednesday, he returned punts and kicks. In team drills, the backs usually rotate between first, second and third team, but on both days, Brian Robinson Jr. and J.D. McKissic took a greater share of the reps with the first two and Gibson spent significant time with the third.

