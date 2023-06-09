As Trey Lipscomb’s bat has heated up, so too has his quest to reach the major leagues.
The Urbana High grad got one step closer to that goal on Friday, as the Washington Nationals promoted him to Double-A Harrisburg. Lipscomb continues his quick ascent through Washington’s farm system just under a year removed from being a third-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft.
The move also comes after the third baseman was named the South Atlantic League player of the week for May 29-June 4 with High-A Wilmington. That followed a torrid stretch in which he hit .429 with a home run and seven RBIs and had five straight multi-hit games.
For the season, Lipscomb is hitting .251 with four homers, 27 RBIs and six steals.
The 22-year-old joins a Senators squad teeming with top talent as the Nationals’ rebuild continues, and he’s no exception. Lipscomb is the team’s No. 18 overall prospect and third-best infield prospect according to MLB.com.
Once he arrives this weekend, he’s expected to slot into the starting lineup as Harrisburg wraps up a home series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
