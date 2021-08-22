MILWAUKEE — Lane Thomas’s first impression with the Washington Nationals was that he was acquired for Jon Lester, a veteran starter who departed with a 5.02 ERA in 16 starts. The July 30 deal, one officially agreed-upon just minutes before the trade deadline, surprised many in the Nationals’ front office and clubhouse. Thomas, then, a 25-year-old outfielder coming off a rough 58 games with the St. Louis Cardinals this season, arrived with some goodwill based on the circumstances alone.
Since, though, he has only gathered more with what he’s done on the field. In five games with the Nationals, Thomas’s 15 plate appearances look like this: single, single, flyout, walk, walk, ground into double play, triple, strikeout, single, double, walk, single, flyout, walk. Lester, on the other hand, has allowed 16 earned runs in the 20 1/3 innings of his four outings with St. Louis. The contrast is sharp. But what will actually matter is if Thomas can stick as a fourth outfielder in Washington — or even push Victor Robles for starts in center field next season.
“You get to play in front of people who haven’t seen you before, and that in itself can be a big deal,” Thomas said in early August, discussing his fresh start. “So it’s just a little motivation, I think, to impress new people and show who I am, that I can contribute to what they’re doing here.”
After Thomas was traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to Cardinals in 2017, he was a regular top 10 prospect for St. Louis. He stood out with speed, a strong arm and flashes of power despite a 6-foot, 185-pound frame. And in 2019, in his first shot with the Cardinals, Thomas had a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .316/.409/.684 in 44 plate appearance. It was another tiny sample that showed a lot of promise. Then he spent 2020 not feeling like himself.
The reason was that Thomas tested positive for the coronavirus, joining seven other players and 15 members of the Cardinals’ staff. He was on the injured list for 16 days and missed more than a month of major league at-bats. When he was activated, he sometimes needed an inhaler or medicine. He dropped 10 pounds and remembers feeling weak at the plate. John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations, later told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Thomas’s performance was greatly affected by the virus.
In just 40 plate appearances across 18 games, Thomas slashed .111/.200/.250. And with the Cardinals, his 2021 numbers were not much better. He slashed 161/.309/.214 with one double, one triple and no homers. His defense was shoddy, too, and once he landed with the Nationals, Thomas admitted to having trouble focusing in scattered opportunities.
“A lot of young, new ballplayers seeing just the league for the first time, every major league pitcher that he comes across has something that makes him pretty special, you know what I mean?” said Ben Johnson, who managed Thomas with the Memphis Redbirds, the Cardinals’ Class-AAA affiliate. “So the first time through, man, it’s the advantage to the pitcher. And when you’re pinch-hitting, you’re coming off the bench and maybe playing sparingly, getting the start once a week, it’s tough to find your rhythm.
“I do hope Lane does get an opportunity to be out there every day. He has big, big tools.”
When Thomas was dealt to Washington, Johnson called him to his office for a quick chat. Once a prospect himself, and traded from the Cardinals to the San Diego Padres when he was a Class-A outfielder, Johnson had a bit of wisdom to offer.
For a month after he joined a new organization, playing for the Fort Wayne Wizards of the Midwest League, Johnson pressed so much that he crippled himself at the plate. After one hitless game, he stalked into the clubhouse bathroom, metal spikes still on, and hurled a chair against the wall. It ricocheted straight back and nearly crushed his face. Johnson wound up laughing at himself, at the pressure he was heaping on his own shoulders, and was then able to relax.
“So I told Lane: ‘You’re good enough,’ man,’” Johnson recalled. “’Just remember that you’re good enough.’”
Thomas’s playing time won’t be entirely dictated by his production. Robles, though struggling for a second straight season, is still the everyday center fielder and frequently leads off. Andrew Stevenson, the fourth outfielder heading into this season, is getting his chances. Yadiel Hernandez, a 33-year-old corner outfielder, has four homers in August and is proving his worth as a left-handed bat.
But more than Stevenson or Hernandez, Thomas projects as a potential piece for the other side of this rebuild. That doesn’t mean he would start or bat near the top of the order. He could be a strong defensive outfielder and a pinch-runner off the bench. He has remaining minor league options, meaning he can swing between the majors and minors without going on waivers, and can’t reach free agency until 2026. Roster flexibility and a near-league-minimum salary also factor into his value to the Nationals.
And in the Nationals’ first two games against the Brewers in Milwaukee, Thomas flashed the “big tools” Johnson referenced. He was patient in taking a pair of walks. He punched a two-run triple and a double, both to the opposite field. He easily scored from first on a double, his average sprint speed only a tick slower than Stevenson’s and Trea Turner’s. Then he caught a pop-up in deep center and threw out a tagging runner at second, even if the decision to run was questionable.
For the first time in a while, he looked like the player he was supposed to be, further tilting a head-scratching trade the Nationals’ way.
“Every time he gets up there ... he works good counts,” said Nationals Manager Dave Martinez. “So far, I like what he’s doing. I like what I see. He’s a gamer.”
