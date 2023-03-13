ELMONT, N.Y. -- The Washington Capitals' annual mentors trip had already kicked off inside a hotel ballroom on Long Island Friday night when Frank Milano approached Coach Peter Laviolette and introduced himself. They caught up on the Capitals, with whom Frank's boy Sonny Milano is in his first season playing for Laviolette, and shared memories about the good old days with the New York Islanders, for whom Laviolette had once coached and Frank had held season tickets for years.

The next night, before the Capitals and Islanders met at UBS Arena, Laviolette had a request: Would Frank want to take his place in the dressing room and read the lineup to the players?

